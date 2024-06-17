Prodapt launches TechCo toolkit to accelerate digital transformation with ServiceNow for communications service providers

Prodapt, the largest and fastest-growing specialized company focused on the connectedness industry, has announced the launch of TechCo Toolkit, an integration with ServiceNow to help Communications Service Providers (CSPs) accelerate service activation, automate key workflows, and leverage AI to transform operations.

Legacy Operational Support Systems (OSS) with siloed processes and multivendor environments are slowing Telecom networks, delaying revenue and leading to low customer satisfaction. The Toolkit accelerates operational agility by automating and shortening the service lifecycle, making provisioning faster, enhancing operational visibility and improving network inventory accuracy.

The Toolkit comprises Prodapt’s proprietary network accelerators NeMA (Network Management Abstraction), NeSA (Network Service Assurance), and NeDR (Network Discovery & Reconciliation) to transform service orchestration, service assurance and network operations. Seamlessly integrated with TM Forum Open APIs, it enables efficient troubleshooting and diagnosis to resolve incidents faster and leverages AI to predict and guard against future disruptions. Compared to existing network accelerator solutions, the Toolkit delivers 40% faster deployment and integration cycles through Prodapt’s pre-built network connector library. This helps deliver the benefits of a transformed OSS stack to customers faster.

“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. “Prodapt’s TechCo Toolkit extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”

Rajiv Papneja, CTO of Prodapt, said: “CSPs worldwide are under pressure to bring new Telco services to market quickly and to improve operational efficiency. The sure-fire way to do that is to optimize business logic, rationalize OSS applications, and simplify the Telecom OSS stack with AI and automation. Already, the Network OSS has evolved a Network Digital Twin for operators to have better control over their networks, reduce deployment time and accelerate repairs. The TechCo Toolkit will be a critical enabler of these futuristic developments in intelligent network deployment.”