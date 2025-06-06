Progress Software sets new standard for developer productivity with AI coding assistants in latest Telerik and Kendo UI release

Progress Software announced the Q2 2025 release of Progress Telerik and Progress Kendo UI, the most powerful .NET and JavaScript UI libraries for modern application development. This release introduces a number of AI capabilities that significantly accelerate development workflows, including AI Coding Assistants for Blazor and React, AI-driven theme generation and GenAI-powered reporting insights.

“We are excited to empower our customers with advanced AI Coding Assistants built right into the tools that they know and love,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software. “Our new AI Coding Assistants help serious developers reach new levels of productivity working directly with their favourite AI-powered IDEs, enabling automatic code generation with our Telerik and Kendo UI components. Developers can accelerate the creation, styling and deployment of innovative digital experiences with unmatched speed and efficiency. They gain the speed and advantages of AI without compromising their preferred workflows or code quality.”

Highlights of the Telerik and Kendo UI Q2 2025 release:

AI coding assistants for Blazor and React : Empowers developers to automatically generate production-ready code in the Progress Telerik UI for Blazor and Progress KendoReact libraries directly inside all popular AI-powered IDEs, minimising manual edits and significantly shortening development cycles.

AI theme generation in Progress ThemeBuilder: Developers can leverage natural language prompts to create custom styles for Telerik and Kendo UI components, with real-time previews that streamline design-to-production workflows and uphold consistent branding.

GenAI-powered reporting insights : Integrated directly into Progress Telerik Reporting, these intelligent summaries and contextual insights eliminate the need for external tools, enabling faster, more informed decisions.

Additional AI-driven enhancements include a GenAI-powered Telerik PDF Processing library for instant document insights, AI prompt options in the Editor control, and new AI building blocks and page templates to speed up UI development.

Beyond AI, the Q2 2025 release includes performance-optimised Data Grids for faster, more responsive data handling, enhanced design system tooling and expanded styling capabilities as well as new UI components with adaptive features designed to provide seamless experiences across all screen sizes and devices.