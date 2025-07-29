Proofpoint Demonstrates Long-term Commitment to India with Local Data Centre and Strategic Regional Investments

Proofpoint Inc announced strategic investments in India. These include the commitment of delivering its leading human-centric cybersecurity platform via a local data center within initial offerings starting in Q3 2025 and a new Centre of Excellence in Pune employing over 200 extended team members to support product development, customer support, and technical services. These strategic investments underscore Proofpoint’s long-term vision for India as a critical hub for cybersecurity talent, innovation, and growth.

India’s cyber threat landscape is rapidly evolving with cyber attacks surging in both volume and sophistication. As email remains the primary threat vector, Indian organisations are under mounting pressure to enhance their security posture. For the financial sector in India, H12024 alone saw a 175% surge in phishing attacks compared to the same period the prior year. The enforcement of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) has further heightened this urgency, driving the need for a multi-layered, human-centric security strategy that integrates AI-driven threat detection, robust email protection, comprehensive data protection including data loss prevention (DLP), and strong governance frameworks.

“India is not just a key market for Proofpoint—it’s a strategic hub of innovation, talent, and opportunity,” said Sumit Dhawan, CEO at Proofpoint. “We’ve already seen tremendous growth here, reflecting strong market demand for our advanced human-centric cybersecurity solutions, delivered through a unified platform. Our commitment to India is long-term: we’re investing in a data centre, forging local partnerships, expanding our footprint, and building world-class capabilities to support and secure the region’s digital future.”

Proofpoint’s continued investment in India will help organisations tackle human-centric cybersecurity risks, with access to market-leading email and data security including DLP solutions, delivered through an in-country data centre. The new data centre will expand compliance options and support data sovereignty requirements—particularly for banking and public sector organisations. Proofpoint Email Protection is the only AI/ML-powered, cloud-native threat protection platform that neutralises today’s most advanced attacks, including email fraud, ransomware, weaponised URLs, multifactor authentication (MFA) bypass for credential phishing, and more.

As part of its continued growth in India, Proofpoint appointed Bikramdeep Sing as India Country Manager earlier this year. Under his leadership, the company has significantly scaled its growth and operations working with key partners.

“India’s digital momentum is transforming how organisations operate, with cloud adoption, hybrid work environments, and digital platforms becoming the new standard,” said Bikramdeep Singh, India Country Manager, Proofpoint. “This rapid transformation is accompanied by a sharp rise in cyber threats and an urgent need to comply with evolving data sovereignty regulations. Our partnerships reflect a shared commitment to addressing these challenges head-on. Together, we are helping businesses move beyond traditional security models by embracing a human-centric, cloud-native and multi-layered defence strategy—one that keeps critical data secure and within the country’s jurisdiction.”