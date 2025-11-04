Proofpoint launches agentic AI for communications risk

Proofpoint, a cybersecurity and compliance company, has unveiled the industry’s first agentic AI solution for Human Communications Intelligence (HCI) — a breakthrough that turns enterprise communications into real-time, actionable insights.

Aimed at organizations in highly regulated and litigation-prone industries, the innovation marks a shift from post-incident compliance to AI-powered reasoning, detection, and prevention — enabling businesses to identify risky behavior before it escalates.

According to Proofpoint’s research across 1,600 CISOs, more than one-third view collaboration platforms like Slack, Teams, and Zoom as top sources of organizational risk, surpassing even GenAI chatbots and cloud storage. The new solution addresses these concerns by combining reasoning AI with multi-channel data capture across 80+ communication platforms, interpreting intent and context in real time.

Advertisement

Harry Labana, SVP & GM of Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance (DCG) business, said, “We’ve reimagined capture by moving beyond collecting messages to interpreting them in real time. This turns human conversations into actionable intelligence that empowers compliance, legal, and security teams to prevent risks before they escalate.”

Key capabilities include:

Real-time risk reasoning: AI agents interpret tone, intent, and behavior across emails, chats, calls, and collaboration tools.

Explainable AI supervision: Offers up to 90% reduction in false positives while ensuring transparency and auditability.

Integrated threat prevention: Connects communications-based risk indicators with insider threat management for proactive action.

Proofpoint’s Human Communications Intelligence agents, powered by Nuclei technology, are available now. Additional AI-powered enhancements for supervision are expected by Q4 2025, with full integration into Proofpoint’s Insider Threat Management platform planned for Q1 2026.