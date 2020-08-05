ProtectedIT selected as RSA Netwitness Platform Global Managed Security Services Partner

Read Article

ProtectedIT has announced formal strategic partnership with RSA to defend against the increasing threats of Cyber attacks in India, United Kingdom and the world. The relationship responds to the growing demand of multi-layer Cyber threat protection otherwise known as Security Information Event Management (SIEM) technology and the lack of certified professionals available for deployment. The ProtectedIT engineering team are all RSA Netwitness platform certified and trained to respond in real-time for clients in India and around the world.

“The lack of resolution between China and India has ProtectedIT on high alert to respond to the needs for the strongest Cybersecurity with our strategic partner RSA,” says Damian Ehrlicher, Chairman and Chief Executive of ProtectedIT. “We are getting calls from Critical Infrastructure companies to deploy the RSA Netwitness platform along with a Security Orchestration Automation Response (SOAR) tool from ThreatConnect, a formal partner to ProtectedIT and RSA.”

“COVID-19 has exacerbated the vulnerabilities of organizations across the globe,” says Bryan Hauptman, ThreatConnect, Inc. CRO. “The RSA Netwitness platform and ProtectedIT partnership represents a stronghold for cyber protection. The bond of ThreatConnect’s SOAR technology layered with the RSA Netwitness platform provides the opportunity for security teams to perform consistent and collaborative security operations, enrich investigative cases, and reduce the response time.”

Sanjay Bahl, Director-General of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), India’s nodal cyber security agency recently stated “Effective cybersecurity is a shared responsibility involving people, processes and technologies” and Healthcare and Educational sectors are actively under threat in India.

“My country is extremely vulnerable to Cyber-attacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we must protect and defend against hackings from phishing emails, malicious advertisements on websites, and third-party apps and programs, says Manny Chadha, President of India at ProtectedIT. “Our engineering team has worked to become certified experts of the RSA Netwitness platform and we are honoured to announce this partnership to provide the strongest solution to support business continuity and safety.”

All Indian companies and individuals have been urged to report Incidents and Vulnerabilities to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team here where the Government organisation lists all reported attacks and advisories.

