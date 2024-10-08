Protectt.ai join forces with TechBridge MEA to safeguard banking, financial and sensitive mobile apps in Middle East & Africa

Protectt.ai has announced a strategic collaboration with TechBridge Distribution MEA. This collaboration aims to create a more secure mobile app ecosystem, creating high standards for mobile app defence and provide real-time, dependable data theft protection and anti-fraud solutions for all critical mobile applications in Middle East & Africa.

As part of Protectt.ai’s ongoing commitment to advancing mobile app security, they are now set to offer their flagship product, AppProtectt Mobile App RASP XDR solution in Middle East and Africa. This unique Runtime Application Self Protection (RASP) solution provides comprehensive security for mobile apps, empowering organisations with the ability to detect and mitigate threats in real-time. AppProtectt offers detailed visibility into potential vulnerabilities, ensuring that developers and security teams can address risks effectively and proactively. Protectt.ai with its state-of-the-art technology provides runtime protection for mobile applications, digital identity management, fraud control, protection from malware, and transaction security for mobile applications.

Leveraging TechBridge’s profound understanding of the regional cybersecurity landscape, customers can now benefit from Protectt.ai’s cutting-edge capabilities to secure their mobile applications. With TechBridge’s robust distribution network and support infrastructure, businesses in Middle East and Africa will gain unparalleled access to advanced mobile threat defence solutions, enabling them to safeguard their Mobile Apps with confidence. Consumers in this context refers to corporations that have developed mobile applications for their end customers. These include banks, insurance companies, stock exchanges, government-to-citizen apps, and other sensitive BFSI Mobile Apps.

“Our mission has always been to set new standards in mobile app security,” said Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO, Protectt.ai. “We are thrilled to partner with TechBridge (Distribution) to bring our cutting-edge Mobile App Security RASP XDR platform to Middle East and Africa. This collaboration underscores our commitment to expanding our global footprint and delivering superior security solutions to safeguard the digital landscape. By joining forces with TechBridge Distribution, we are poised to provide unparalleled protection and support to businesses in Middle East and Africa. We aim to provide robust runtime protection for critical mobile applications to ensure complete cyber protection from threats, frauds, malware, data leakages, and regulatory compliance as a complete package for organisations. All our solutions are driven by Deep Tech, utilising AI and machine learning to provide advanced security for critical mobile applications in Middle East and Africa.”

“TechBridge is dedicated to delivering leading-edge, advanced, and relevant cybersecurity solutions through strategic partnerships,” said Steve Lockie, Managing Director of TechBridge MEA. “Our collaboration with Protectt.ai reflects this commitment by providing advanced mobile app security solutions to MEA customers, offering unparalleled protection against emerging threats and addressing a crucial market need. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to turn challenges into opportunities and set new industry standards for Mobile App Security. We are excited to work with Protectt.ai, sharing a vision to deliver exceptional value and drive success for our end customers.”

The strategic partnership between Protectt.ai and TechBridge Distribution MEA represents a significant step forward in enhancing Mobile App Security in Middle East and Africa. Together, these industry leaders are poised to provide comprehensive mobile threat defence solutions to businesses and organisations across the region.