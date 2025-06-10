Protectt.ai Partners with i-exceed to secure Mobile Banking Apps on the Global Stage

Protectt.ai announced a strategic partnership with i-exceed, a pioneer in low-code digital banking platform for secure mobile app development. The collaboration integrates Protectt.ai’s cutting-edge mobile threat defense and runtime protection capabilities directly into i-exceed’s low-code platform, empowering enterprises with real-time threat visibility, faster go-to-market timelines, reduced development overhead, and enhanced end-user trust through built-in security for their critical Banking and Financial Mobile Apps.

As mobile app-driven business models expand across banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and other regulated industries, this partnership addresses the urgent need for security to be deeply woven into the mobile app development lifecycle.

Enterprises leveraging i-exceed’s platform will now benefit from Protectt.ai’s pre-integrated, real-time defenses—empowering them to build secure-by-design apps faster while reducing vulnerabilities, compliance risks, and operational overhead.

Key Benefits of the Alliance

⦁ Real-Time Threat Defense: Instant protection from malware, fraud, and runtime threats.

⦁ Faster Secure Development: Built-in security speeds up app rollout.

⦁ All-in-One Security: 100+ features for Android & iOS—no extra tools needed.

⦁ Globally Regulatory Compliant Architecture: Meets RBI, SEBI, GDPR, OWASP, MAS, NIST, and more.

⦁ Advance Fraud Control: Real-time fraud detection and prevention.

“In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, mobile app security cannot be an afterthought,” said Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO of Protectt.ai. “Our partnership with i-exceed represents a paradigm shift in how BFSI enterprises approach mobile app development. By seamlessly embedding our runtime protection capabilities into the i-exceed platform, we are empowering developers to build secure-by-design apps from the outset, reducing risk and accelerating innovation.”

At i-exceed, we are deeply committed to delivering secure, innovative, and seamless mobile banking experiences,” said S. Sundararajan, CEO of i-exceed. “Our partnership with Protectt.ai marks a significant step forward in strengthening our mobile application runtime security. This enables the mobile application solution to integrate best in class Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) with code obfuscation, we are able to proactively detect and defend against emerging threats targeting our clients’ mobile apps. This collaboration reinforces the trust placed in us by millions of users and ensures we continue to meet the highest standards of security and performance. We’re thrilled to join hands with Protectt.ai in setting new benchmarks for secure digital transformation in the financial services space.