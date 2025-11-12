Proximity has been a game changer: Informatica’s iLabs fuels co-innovation with global partners

When Informatica opened its first office outside Silicon Valley in Bengaluru two decades ago, it wasn’t just an expansion — it was the birth of a global innovation powerhouse. Today, iLabs India stands as the beating heart of Informatica’s global R&D and engineering ecosystem, driving over 100 patents and shaping the future of intelligent data management and AI-driven transformation worldwide.

“When we opened Informatica’s first office outside Silicon Valley in Bangalore two decades ago, our goal was to build an innovation center, not a separate operation,” recalls Krish Vitaldevara, Executive Vice President & Chief Product Officer, Informatica. “We were drawn to India’s vibrant potential, abundant in technical talent and fresh ideas — and called it iLabs, short for Innovation Labs.”

The Innovation Core: 100+ Patents and Counting

From its early days as a development hub, iLabs has evolved into Informatica’s core technology and innovation engine, spanning fully self-contained teams across engineering, product, UX, and program management. With over 2,500 employees in India—nearly half of Informatica’s global workforce—iLabs teams have led key innovations across data cataloguing, governance, privacy, lineage, and AI-readiness.

“We’ve empowered iLabs teams with complete ownership of innovation — from enterprise data catalog and governance to CLAIRE AI advancements,” explains Vitaldevara. “Their work has driven over 100 patents and global data solutions, including technologies like CLAIRE GPT, CLAIRE Co-pilots, and purpose-built data agents for data quality and discovery.”

From Concept to Scalable Reality

At the heart of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) lies CLAIRE AI, the company’s AI engine that powers everything from automation to predictive intelligence. The India team has played a defining role in taking CLAIRE from concept to global scale.

“The iLabs team has taken the lead in CLAIRE AI’s development, building core technologies like CLAIRE GPT and CLAIRE Co-pilots from the ground up,” says Vitaldevara. “These innovations are not isolated experiments — they’re deeply connected to our customers’ evolving data challenges worldwide.”

Accelerating Innovation Through Co-Creation

Beyond R&D, India’s ecosystem advantage is amplified by its proximity to global system integrator (GSI) partners. Informatica’s India-based partner architects co-develop AI and cloud modernization solutions with leading GSIs, enabling faster go-to-market cycles and stronger customer outcomes.

“Our iLabs office is home to a dedicated team of partner architects who work side-by-side with our largest global SI partners,” notes Richard Ganley, Senior Vice President of Global Partners, Informatica. “This proximity has been a game changer — many of our partners have built industry-specific accelerators here that help customers realize value faster.”

This co-innovation model has become central to Informatica’s partnership strategy, driving differentiated solutions across industries like financial services, retail, and manufacturing.

“By partnering with India’s GSIs and channel partners, we co-create AI-driven data management and cloud modernization solutions tailored for global customers,” adds Ganley. “India’s deep technical expertise makes it both an innovation hub and a delivery powerhouse.”

India’s Talent Multiplier: Scaling for 24×7 Innovation

India’s role extends beyond innovation — it is also Informatica’s engine for global support and operational excellence. The Customer Experience team in India delivers round-the-clock support across all time zones, contributing directly to improved customer satisfaction and revenue growth.

Informatica’s dedication to customer success has been recognized by TSIA and J.D. Power, underscoring excellence in issue resolution, first-contact rates, and Net Promoter Scores.

“Our data values are embedded in our DNA,” says Vitaldevara. “Our ‘customer-zero’ approach — where our teams act as first users — combined with India’s agile development model, ensures faster innovation cycles and faster value realization for customers.”

Building the Next-Gen AI Workforce

Informatica’s India story is also about nurturing future talent. With 45% of global hiring happening in India, the company has forged academic partnerships with institutions like IIIT Bhubaneswar, Thapar University, KLE Technological University (Hubli), and NIE Mysore. Through initiatives such as the National Apprenticeship Program and Informatica University Training Program (IUTP), Informatica is bridging academia and industry to build a robust data and AI talent pipeline.

“These partnerships ensure a sustainable talent pipeline for Informatica, our customers, and the broader partner ecosystem,” says Vitaldevara. “We’re equipping young professionals with hands-on experience in data management and AI innovation.”

Ganley adds, “By opening access to our foundational IDMC training modules, we’re empowering customers, partners, and universities alike to deepen their understanding and accelerate their data journeys.”

The Road Ahead: Scaling AI for Global Impact

As enterprises worldwide race to operationalize AI, Informatica’s India-based teams and partners will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping how data becomes the foundation for intelligent decision-making.

“With so much attention on GenAI and agentic technology, collaboration across our partner ecosystem is key,” concludes Ganley. “Our GSI and channel partners will be instrumental in helping customers move toward unified data platforms that make enterprise-wide AI a reality.”