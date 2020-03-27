Punjab Police joins hands with Staqu for digitizing the curfew pass

Read Article

Punjab police along with Staqu has come up with a simple yet innovative solution to help delivery personnel bring essential goods and commodities to the customers in these times of a lockdown. While the mobility of essential services providers have been challenged amidst lockdown and the police authorities are finding it challenging to verify the authorized personnel, Staqu, India’s fast-growing tech start-up has solved the process by digitizing the curfew pass.

In the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak and measures to control its spread, the government has implemented a 21-days lockdown period. Amidst lockdown, only personnel allowed out of their residences at these times are people engaged with the essential services and goods, namely medical professionals, people engaged with supply and delivery of food and grocery items, pharma personnel etc. Each and every one of these persons need to carry a valid Govt. Issued Curfew Pass to commute.

In this Endeavor, Staqu has powered with the government of Punjab to ease the process of application and approval of these passes. The process involves the applicant to fill up an online form along with scanning and uploading the relevant documents such as ID proof etc. The application gets approved by the Punjab Police based on the urgency and need, and upon approval, the applicant receives only an E-pass. Online other curfew passes, there is no need to take a print out of this pass and it will be treated valid as such. The passes are also “color coded” and “letter codded” in accordance to the government guidelines to ensure easier visibility thus maintaining the social distancing norms.

Speaking on the development, DGP, Punjab Police Mr.Dinkar Gupta– “Punjab Police wants to make sure that the people do not face any kind of hardships in these testing times. These passes are integral and will assist everybody from a doctor to the people who are delivering groceries at people’s doorsteps. Working with startups like Staqu, we have also added QR code tech on the passes to ease the download and verification process. All applications will go to the district headquarters of the areas applied in rather than the central head office to ensure quickness in approvals”.

Atul Rai, Co-Founder, Staqu, added, “As a nation and as global citizens, we are faced with unprecedented challenging times. Such global crisis requires people across all sectors to come together and come up with effective solutions to everyday challenges being faced under a lockdown. To that measure, we are glad to partner with the Punjab Police department to ensure that all the safety protocols of Curfew Travel are in place and the required passes are issued without human contact. We hope that e-curfew passes braced with QR Codes, letter and color coding will help in the mobility of essential goods and services providers. We shall continue to strive and come up with more innovative product and solution to aid measures aimed at stopping this pandemic.”

Earlier, Staqu had utilized its AI expertise in launching AI-driven thermal camera to detect body temperature. The cameras have been installed at various hot-spots, offering the first-level, contact-less screening of the crowd and informing the authorities of a possible case of COVID-19. The fast-growing start-up is pulling all stops to help the nation fight against this global pandemic.