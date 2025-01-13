Pure Storage and Micron collaborate to deliver scalable, energy-efficient solutions for hyperscale data centres

Pure Storage announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Micron Technology, Inc. This strategic collaboration enables the high-capacity and energy-efficient solutions that hyperscalers require using Micron G9 QLC NAND for future DirectFlash Module products.

The joint effort continues a decade-long initiative of integrating Micron’s latest NAND technology with Pure Storage solutions, which spans seven generations and includes the Micron G8 QLC NAND qualified for production in Pure Storage’s 150TB DirectFlash Module. Combined with Pure Storage’s advanced data storage platform, the solution delivers a data storage platform with massive drive capacities, high performance, and low latency — while driving architectural simplification and delivering significant energy efficiency improvements.

In modern data centres, three critical concerns factor into every storage solution — energy efficiency, storage density, and performance. Data centres consume tremendous amounts of power, which is why energy-efficient solutions are critical to managing both operational expenses and the impact on the environment. Additionally, as data centres grow, they remain space-constrained, making every square foot valuable. Operators are continuously challenged to fit more storage into less space. Meanwhile, storage performance is even more important as a competitive advantage because consumers of data centre services expect faster data processing as the rush to turn data into insights accelerates.

Pure Storage and Micron are collaborating to deliver a winning total cost of ownership solution versus legacy hard drive-based storage solutions for hyperscalers. The collaboration provides the following benefits:

Improved performance, lower latency: The combination of Pure Storage’s leading data storage platform with Micron’s advanced NAND technology with industry-leading transfer rates provides ultrafast, low-latency, and reliable solutions for massive, data-intensive workloads.

Sustainable solutions: This joint solution dramatically reduces the energy consumption over traditional storage solutions, lowering operating costs and reducing the environmental footprint.

Rack-dense, scalable solutions: By integrating Micron’s NAND that offers industry-leading areal density (that is, bits per square millimetre), Pure Storage can deliver highly scalable systems at a reduced total cost of acquisition and ownership.

“Pure Storage’s collaboration with Micron is another example of our significant momentum bringing the benefits of all-flash storage technology to hyperscale environments,” said Bill Cerreta, General Manager, Hyperscale, Pure Storage. “With Micron’s advanced NAND technology, Pure Storage can further optimise storage scalability, performance, and energy efficiency for an industry with unparalleled requirements.”

“Micron’s advanced NAND technologies, combined with Pure’s innovative storage solutions, enable data centre operators to address the increasing performance, efficiency, and scalability needs for today’s hyperscale data centres,” said Jeremy Werner, SVP & GM, Storage Business Unit, Micron. “Built on trust and thriving on innovation, our collaboration with Pure Storage consistently offers cutting-edge storage solutions for hyperscale and enterprise environments.”