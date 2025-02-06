Pure Storage revamps Reseller Partner Program to accelerate partner path to profitability and growth

Pure Storage unveiled an updated Reseller Partner Program designed to significantly increase the profitability opportunity for partners by enabling them to lead customers to successful data storage transformation and superior business outcomes. As the opportunity to replace hard disk with flash continues to increase, the program equips partners with the tools to address customers’ most pressing data storage requirements and tailor the Pure Storage Platform to address solution-specific use cases – including AI and cyber resilience. It also incentivises partners who successfully replace aging disk-based storage with Pure Storage’s best-in-class, all-flash offering.

Industry significance

The IT landscape is undergoing seismic shifts driven by consumption-based models and the rise of AI. As a result, organisations need a modern data storage framework that is scalable, flexible, and optimised to unlock the full potential of their data. Pure Storage’s program positions partners to meet these demands head on. By working side-by-side with their customers on this modernisation journey, partners deliver tailored solutions that evolve with customers’ growing needs.

Updated features

As part of the Pure Storage Reseller Partner Program, Pure Storage is introducing new solution-oriented training designed to address the changing needs of the market and to empower both individuals and organisations. This enhanced training and enablement equips partners with the resources they need to drive greater profitability and growth.

Partners can take advantage of solution-oriented, on-demand courses and in-person technical boot camps to enhance proficiency. With access to expanded content and practical tools, partners can enhance their role as trusted advisors in the industry and build even deeper customer relationships. Additionally, the program outlines new incentives and rebates with a focus on accelerating customer transition to the Pure Storage Platform.

Solution-oriented use case selling

Pure Storage enables partners to drive transformation and lead in high-growth markets by focusing on key areas that address customers’ most pressing IT challenges:

Hybrid cloud optimisation : Partners can provide customers with seamless mobility, cost optimisation, consistent storage services, resiliency, and APIs across their hybrid cloud environments.

AI-ready infrastructure: Partners can help customers unify data to speed up training, inference, and insight.

Modern applications: Partners can support customers as they automate, protect, and unify their data for modern applications across on-premises, public cloud, or hybrid cloud environments.

Cyber resilience: Partners can arm their customers with tiered resiliency solutions that defend and secure data before, during, and after a cyberattack, addressing the urgent need for advanced cybersecurity.

Partners equipped with profitability accelerators

The latest enhancements to the Pure Storage Reseller Partner Program deliver unparalleled earning potential, offering partners a game-changing opportunity to accelerate their market impact by driving competitive replacements and adoption of the Pure Storage Platform. Partners can now benefit from enriched rewards and rebates tailored to maximise profitability, in recognition of their role in delivering transformative solutions to customers.

New and updated partner-facing tools help the program stand out as one of the most comprehensive and partner-focused in the industry. Partners gain access to unique resources that only Pure Storage offers such as:

Pure partner intelligence: Partners can leverage real-time insights and analytics to identify growth opportunities within their install base, driving proactive expansions and renewals.

Pure realise : Partners can elevate customer conversations with use-case proposals, price quotes, and solution expertise for targeted business challenges, differentiating themselves as solution providers.

New Digital Partner Master Services Agreement (DPMSA) process : Partners can deliver a highly automated and efficient experience for customer upgrades, expansions, and renewals. The automated digital experience through the Pure1 platform enables quote requests, purchase orders, and installations in a fraction of the time it takes with other data storage competitors.

Continued operational enhancements: Partners can expect a redesigned partner portal, and new CPQ tooling which will introduce guided selling for partners and more updates to increase sales volume and partner autonomy later this fiscal year.

“Pure Storage is deeply committed to driving shared success with its partners and we are excited to deliver a reimagined program experience that positions partners for exponential growth,” said Amy Fowler, General Manager, Commercial at Pure Storage. “Partners recognise the unrivalled value in leading with the Pure Storage Platform to solve customers’ most challenging data storage use cases and guiding their imperative to build and operate responsibly for a sustainable future.”

“Pure really leaned in and revamped their Reseller Partner Program by enhancing the unique tools and processes we need to deliver additional value to our customers,” said Kapil Bansal, Senior Vice President, Partner Management & Solutions, SHI International. “From more relevant platform and solution-level enablement, to smarter and better-aligned incentives, to intelligence in recognising growth opportunities, these program enhancements will help more efficiently address the huge customer demand in the storage market.”