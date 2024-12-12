PureSoftware’s Arttha is driving growth in digital across emerging economies

PureSoftware, a fully owned subsidiary of Happiest Minds, has strengthened its position in the Digital Lending space with its flagship Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, Arttha.

Arttha empowers major banks, financial institutions, and telecommunications companies to optimise their payment and lending processes by offering cutting-edge products, including retail loans, working capital financing, invoice financing, B2B loans, micro-lending, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options. This platform enhances credit decision-making, effectively mitigates risks, and delivers a seamless digital loan origination experience. By digitising the entire credit journey, Arttha has driven increased digital engagement, improved access to working capital, and maximised operational efficiency.

Currently, the platform serves customers in 20 markets, reaching over 150 million users globally. This remarkable achievement has garnered recognition from esteemed organisations, including The Digital Banker, which awarded Arttha the title “Best Digital Lending Solution,” along with other honours such as “Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform of the Year.”

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds, said, “The Arttha BaaS platform represents our commitment to providing customers with platforms that allow them to scale and innovate while helping us build a non-linear stream of revenue, leveraging the acquisitions.”

Manish Sharma, CEO, PureSoftware Business, said, “Our advancements in Arttha reaffirm our dedication to delivering impactful technology solutions that transform the financial landscape. We are committed to leading the way in driving digital inclusion and operational efficiency for our customers through innovative, digital-first solutions.”

Happiest Minds is broadening its presence across Africa with significant customer acquisitions, including one of the continent’s largest commercial banks and a prominent mobile financing service provider. By offering customised solutions such as dynamic loan product configuration and micro-lending capabilities, Arttha has delivered increased flexibility for business teams and accelerated portfolio growth. These strategic partnerships highlight Arttha’s crucial role as a transformative technology enabler, driving agility and innovation in the digital lending landscape.

Udeet Bhagat, Head, Arttha Business, added, “With Arttha, a leading African bank achieved a 20% increase in customer onboarding and now processes over 100,000 loans monthly. This showcases how our integrated platform and strong partnerships are driving faster, more efficient financial services while making them scalable and future-ready for all.”

Arttha, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps leading enterprises embrace digital banking solutions in the areas of Digital lending, Payments, Retails and SME banking, Core Banking, BNPL, and Agency banking.

With a proven track record of success and a vision for inclusive innovation, Happiest Minds remains committed to empowering financial institutions to adopt digital transformation and provide value-driven financial services to customers around the globe.