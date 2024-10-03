PwC India announces strategic collaboration with Meta, positioning its open-source GenAI solutions on Llama Models

PwC India announced a strategic collaboration with Meta, to expand and scale its open-source AI solutions to enterprises and citizen services on Meta’s Llama models. This collaboration will promote the adoption of the Llama open-source platform and help PwC develop innovative solutions powered by Generative AI (GenAI) on a global scale.

In light of the Indian government’s announcement to launch the IndiaAI Mission and its investment in building a robust AI ecosystem, the moment is ideal for businesses to harness the potential of GenAI. Speaking about the collaboration with Meta, Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, said, “We are excited to partner with Meta to explore the transformative potential of Generative AI in accelerating India’s growth trajectory. With Llama Models, we see a unique opportunity to democratise this technology across industries, and drive innovation while solving real-world challenges. Together, we aspire to create a more digitally enabled future for our clients and our communities – to create value and drive meaningful change at scale.”

This strategic collaboration will help PwC India and Meta to democratise GenAI and make it more accessible to businesses by jointly building and deploying enterprise-grade and citizen-service GenAI solutions. The collaboration aims to create an ecosystem of GenAI solutions that will be built on Meta’s technical expertise and powerful Llama open-source platform along with PwC India’s domain expertise.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Head, Meta India said, “Gen AI solutions, including Llama are poised to revolutionise India’s businesses and accelerate the country’s digital transformation journey. By harnessing the power of natural language understanding and generation, Llama can unlock new efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and drive data-driven decision-making. As India strives to become a leading digital economy, Gen AI will be instrumental in empowering businesses to innovate, scale, and compete on a global stage. We believe that this technology has the potential to create a paradigm shift in India’s digital landscape, and we are committed to working with stakeholders to ensure its widespread adoption and impact.”

Vivek Belgavi, Partner & Leader – Alliances & Ecosystems, PwC India said, “We are excited to collaborate with Meta to build together on Llama. This partnership marks an important step towards providing our clients with innovative ways to leverage GenAI while unlocking new avenues for efficiency and creativity. By reimagining business operations, PwC India and Meta are setting the stage for transformative growth and operational excellence.”

This collaboration also builds on the work done by PwC India for the GenAI Lab, which is dedicated towards bringing new ideas and solutions leveraging GenAI to both PwC employees and clients. PwC India and Meta will also jointly offer advanced Gen AI capabilities to their customers. This distinctive combination of consulting advisory and technological expertise will enhance the firms’ market relevance for enterprises and institutions seeking powerful, secure and ready-to-deploy Generative AI solutions at their endpoints.