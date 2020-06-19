Qlik announces global and regional partner awards

Qlik has announced the winners of its annual Global and Regional Partner Awards, which recognize the Qlik partner community for excellence in several different categories.
“We are proud to acknowledge the achievements made in 2019 by Qlik partners,” said Chris Moore, Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances, Qlik. “Last year our partner program and ecosystem helped Qlik capitalize on the growing enterprise need for modern data and analytics solutions to drive more value from data. Our global partner network continued to expand the adoption of Qlik through the cloud, while also growing interest in our data integration offerings to help customers successfully execute end-to-end data strategies.”
“Being selected Technology Partner of the Year by Qlik showcases that customers are increasingly benefiting from our joint value proposition of enabling analytics in the cloud,” said John “JG” Chirapurath, General Manager, Azure Data, AI and Edge at Microsoft. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration, with Qlik Data Integration accelerating the delivery of analytics-ready data to Azure Data Services, helping customers realize more value from their data.”
Global Partner Award recipients include:
Technology Partner of the Year: Microsoft
Technology Partner Innovation: Snowflake
Corporate Social Responsibility Partner of the Year: Deloitte
MSP Partner of the Year Award: Deloitte
Solution Provider Partner Innovation: Mehrwerk
System Integrator Partner Innovation: Cognizant
North America Partner Award recipients include:
New Partner of the Year: Gain Insights
Solution Provider of the Year: DI Squared
System Integrator Partner of the Year: SDG Group
OEM Partner of the Year: Forcepoint
EMEA Partner Award recipients include:
Fastest Growing Partner of the Year: eCraft
Solution Provider of the Year: Inform GmbH
OEM Partner of the Year: Synertrade
Authorized Reseller of the Year: Effeqt
Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients include:
Master Reseller of the Year: K.K. Ashisuto
New Partner of the Year: Insight Technology
Solution Provider of the Year: Acumen
System Integrator Partner of the Year: NCS Singapore
Authorized Reseller of the Year: Avensys
Latin America Partner Award recipients include:
Master Reseller of the Year: IT Deals Argentina
New Partner of the Year: R.A. IT Solutions
Solution Provider of the Year: Elevanto
Authorized Reseller of the Year: Mach Consulting SRL
