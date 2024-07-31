Qlik Answers now available for AI-driven, fully explainable insights from vast unstructured business data

Qlik announced the general availability of Qlik Answers, its newest self-service AI solution designed to help organisations harness the power of AI by removing the risk, embracing the complexity, and scaling the impact of AI. Qlik Answers transforms unstructured data into actionable results through generative AI, offering full explainability—a common obstacle in enterprise AI adoption.

Qlik Answers combines generative AI with Qlik’s trusted data analytics capabilities to deliver precise, contextually relevant results from extensive unstructured data sources. This solution enables customers to seamlessly integrate AI into their existing Qlik business intelligence workflows, ensuring efficient use of resources and avoiding technical debt.

“Qlik Answers is designed to help businesses use their unstructured data to make better decisions,” said Brendan Grady, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “This solution integrates our strengths in analytics and data with generative AI, providing users with precise answers to their questions. With Qlik Answers, we are offering a tool that supports the direct translation of unstructured data into tangible business outcomes.”

Key benefits of Qlik answers:

AI-powered responses: Delivers relevant answers from curated knowledge bases, enhancing the utility of unstructured data.

Rapid deployment: Offers a ready-to-use solution, reducing the time and complexity of deployment.

Transparency: Ensures full explainability with answers linked to their source documents, fostering trust and consistency.

Broad connectivity: Integrates with existing systems and platforms, using Qlik’s enterprise connectors to access a variety of unstructured data sources.

Enhanced efficiency: Supports real-time business activities and decisions, enabling users to quickly access relevant information.

“We’re excited to see Qlik focus on unlocking business outcomes from unstructured data with Qlik Answers,” said Stefan Heinz, Senior BI & Analytics Manager at Bystronic Group. “The full explainability and integration with Qlik’s trusted analytics platform promise to drive responsible and effective use of AI at an enterprise level.”

Qlik Answers combines technologies to deliver reliable and efficient access to unstructured data. At its core, the solution uses Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), which merges retrieval-based and generative AI methods. This technique dynamically retrieves relevant documents from pre-indexed knowledge bases and generates precise, contextually relevant responses. By leveraging modern generative models, Qlik Answers can interpret and synthesise information from diverse sources, providing users with concise and actionable answers.

To ensure seamless integration with existing systems, Qlik Answers utilises Qlik’s trusted enterprise connectors. These connectors allow the solution to access a wide range of unstructured data sources without requiring extensive data movement or reconfiguration. This approach not only simplifies deployment but also maintains data integrity and accessibility. Additionally, Qlik Answers is designed with full explainability and transparency in mind. All AI-generated answers are traceable back to their original sources, enabling users to verify and trust the information presented.

Qlik Answers is also self-service oriented, allowing business users to deploy and manage AI-driven knowledge assistants without needing extensive technical expertise or custom development. This ease of use ensures that organisations can quickly benefit from the solution, supporting real-time business activities and enhancing decision-making processes.