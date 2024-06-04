Qlik celebrates partner excellence with annual Partner Awards

Qlik announced the winners of its annual Partner Awards, recognising the Qlik partner community for excellence in driving customer success and innovation. This year’s awards highlight the central role our partners play in building exceptional data and analytics foundations, ensuring our customers are well-positioned to fully leverage the capabilities of AI for their business.
The Partner Awards were unveiled at Qlik Connect, where the company also celebrated its Regional Partner award winners, which were announced earlier this year at Qlik’s Virtual Partner Summit. This announcement follows the news of Qlik signing a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to accelerate enterprise AI adoption through innovative and trusted solutions.
“We are proud to honour our partners for their exceptional contributions to simplifying data complexity and driving clear, tangible business outcomes for our joint customers globally,” said David Zember, Senior Vice President, WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik. “By leveraging the full spectrum of Qlik’s data and analytics solutions, our partners enable businesses to accelerate AI-driven business value, ensuring they remain competitive and data-driven in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.”
Global Partner Award recipients
- Global Technology Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services
- Global System Integrator Partner Innovation Award: Capgemini
- Global System Integrator Partner of the Year: Accenture
- Global Channel Partner of the Year IPC Global
- Global OEM Partner of the Year: SailPoint Technologies
North America Partner Award recipients
- System Integrator Partner of the Year: Deloitte Consulting LLP
- OEM Partner of the Year: Insurity
- Technology Alliance Collaboration Award: Databricks
EMEA Partner Award recipients
- System Integrator Partner of the Year: TCS
- OEM Partner of the Year: MEHRWERK GmbH
- Technology Alliance Collaboration Award: Databricks
Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients
- System Integrator Partner of the Year: NTT Data
- Technology Alliance Collaboration Award: Snowflake
We would also like to recognise these Regional winners from our Virtual Partner Summit in February.
North America Partner Award recipients
- Solution Provider of the Year: Wipfli
- New Partner of the Year: Pingahla Inc
- Best Enabled Partner of the Year: Artha Solutions
- Data Integration Partner of the Year: DI Squared
- Enterprise Partner of the Year: Capital Data
EMEA Partner Award recipients
- Solution Provider of the Year: INFORM DataLab
- Master Reseller of the Year: SP Data Ltd
- Best Enabled Partner of the Year: CIMT
- Best Partner-Sourced Partner of the Year: INFODATI S.P.A.
- Qlik Data Integration Partner of the Year: Basserah for Information Technology Company
- SaaS Partner of the Year: MEHRWERK GmbH
- Talend Data Integration Partner of the Year: Keyrus
Asia Pacific Partner Award recipients
- Solution Provider of the Year: SIFT Analytics Group Pte Ltd
- Master Reseller of the Year: Insight Technology Inc
- New Partner of the Year: Altis Consulting
- Top Enabled Partner of the Year: Team Computers Pvt Ltd
- Partner of the Year for Excellence in Renewals: K.K. Ashisuto
- Talend Data Integration Partner of the Year: Quandatics SDN BHD
Latin America Partner Award recipients
- Solution Provider of the Year: UpSociative
- Master Reseller of the Year: Toccato Tecnologia
- New Partner of the Year: GAV Consulting
- Authorised Reseller of the Year: ELNOTRICK Serv. Informatica Ltda
- Best Enabled Partner of the Year: Data IQ Mexico