Qlik Continues Investment in Data Sovereignty with Launch of Cloud Region in India

Qlik,announced the launch of its new cloud region in India. Located in Mumbai, this strategic investment enhances Qlik’s global cloud infrastructure and deepens its long-term commitment to the Indian market, meeting the growing demand for local data storage, regulatory compliance, and advanced AI capabilities.

The new cloud region empowers Indian customers to utilise Qlik’s suite of AI-powered, enterprise data and analytics solutions while ensuring compliance with local data sovereignty requirements. By storing and working with data within India, Qlik’s customers can deliver better business outcomes while adhering to stringent data residency requirements. This expansion will enable businesses across various sectors, including finance, banking, automotive, public sector, and healthcare, to leverage advanced analytics and AI capabilities for improved decision-making.

“As one of India’s largest public sector enterprises, IndianOil is committed to utilising data intelligence for operational efficiency and sustainability across our energy grid. Qlik’s first cloud region in India will surely empower businesses to access data faster. Such cloud offerings will provide the scalability and security needed to manage extensive datasets, supporting large organisations to make informed, data-driven decisions,” said Suresh Nambiar, Executive Director (Information Systems), Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

“The launch of our cloud region in India is a strategic move that directly addresses the unique needs of our customers in this vital market. As businesses in India navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, our new cloud capabilities ensure they can harness the full potential of AI with confidence in their data sovereignty and compliance. This investment underscores Qlik’s commitment to delivering tangible AI outcomes globally, enabling Indian enterprises to transform their data into a competitive edge responsibly and effectively,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik.

“This marks a pivotal moment for Qlik and our customers in India,” said Varun Babbar, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Qlik. “As the regulatory landscape evolves, businesses increasingly demand advanced, AI-driven cloud solutions that ensure compliance with local data localisation requirements. By establishing our cloud infrastructure, we are committed to helping organisations optimise data management, enhance data security, and reduce the complexities and costs associated with cross-border data transfers. Our local cloud services empower businesses to propel innovation, improve operational efficiency, and contribute to India’s digital economy.”

The cloud region will deliver:

Data residency compliance: Customer data will be stored and processed within India, aligning with local privacy laws. This approach will not only mitigate geopolitical risks but also cater to India’s unique regulatory landscape.

Low latency and enhanced performance: By keeping data closer to end-users, Qlik reduces latency, enabling faster access to services and more stable operations, resulting in improved user experience.

AI-powered cloud capabilities: Customers can benefit from Qlik’s advanced AI features, like Qlik AutoML and Qlik Answers, for rapid data analysis and automated workflows. These tools help organisations extract actionable insights from unstructured data, fostering innovation and informed decision-making.

Local support and services: Access to responsive, localised customer support, ensuring tailored solutions that meet specific business needs.

Scalability and innovation: Support to Qlik’s growing customer base with the aims to double our market share in India by 2026, fostering both scalability and innovation within the local business ecosystem.

In addition to enhancing customer experiences, the new cloud region will create new job opportunities in India, which is currently Qlik’s second-largest employee base in the Asia Pacific region. This expansion will involve hiring across sales, presales, consulting, and professional services, with a strong emphasis on AI and data governance expertise. Qlik is dedicated to investing in local talent and resources, positioning India as a key hub for research and development (R&D), customer support, and marketing initiatives.