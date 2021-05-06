Qlik enhances mobile analytics experience to drive informed action

Read Article

Qlik has announced an enhanced mobile analytics experience with Qlik Sense Mobile for SaaS, one of four key features being delivered in Q2 across Qlik’s SaaS data integration and analytics platform. These capabilities will help customers continue their journey to Active Intelligence, evolving from passive data consumption to informed action with continuous intelligence from real time, up to date information.

“Analytic data pipelines built for the cloud are the only ones that can deliver the real time insights and action at the heart of Active Intelligence. With Qlik Sense Mobile for SaaS and our additional planned features, Qlik continues to enhance the only modern end to end platform that gives enterprises the analytic data pipelines required for real-time data delivery to capture business moments and drive unique value,” said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer, Qlik.

Qlik Sense Mobile for SaaS is a native app for iOS and Android that provides an enhanced user experience, interactive online and offline analysis, and integrated alerting to drive action at the point of decision. It delivers Qlik Sense analytics optimised for mobile consumption, with enhancements such as a single object mode for navigation, an intuitive selection bar, and a mobile collection in the hub. With the Qlik Associative Engine running on-device, it supports fully interactive data exploration, allowing mobile workers to answer unanticipated questions in any environment. Integrated alerting with push notifications makes users aware of important changes in their data so they can respond in real-time.

“Leroy Merlin Brazil started an ambitious and innovative data-driven transformation process in 2018, partnering with Qlik for our data analytics and active intelligence initiatives,” said Jeremy Chatelain, Head Data Analytics and Data Science, Leroy Merlin.

