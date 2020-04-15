Qlik expands cloud-based analytics programs

Read Article

Qlik has announced new packaging and adoption programs, giving customers more choice and making it simpler, easier and more cost-effective to adopt analytics in the cloud. The new programs include new packaging of Qlik Sense Enterprise with SaaS only and Client-Managed options, plus a direct path for QlikView customers to adopt Qlik Sense Enterprise SaaS with the ability to host their QlikView documents in the cloud.

“Customers are eager to leverage the scale and cost efficiencies of analytics in the cloud, and at the same time leverage augmented and actionable analytics to turn insights into action,” said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer of Qlik. “With our latest Qlik Sense offering and our new Analytics Modernization Program, aimed directly at helping QlikView customers’ journey to the cloud, it’s easier than ever for every Qlik customer to adopt and leverage cloud-based analytics and benefit from new AI and cognitive technologies across their entire organization.”

In Q2 2020, Qlik customers can more easily align their Qlik analytics deployments with their overall IT strategies via two choices, SaaS or Client-Managed. Customers choosing Qlik Sense Enterprise SaaS will be able to deploy exclusively in Qlik’s cloud, reducing management burden and lowering their infrastructure costs. Those choosing Qlik Sense Enterprise Client-Managed can deploy on-premise or in a private cloud based on their governance or data requirements. These customers will also have the option to license both to fully benefit from Qlik’s unique multi-cloud architecture.

QlikView customers will also benefit from expanded flexibility and choice with the debut of Qlik’s Analytics Modernization Program. This program gives QlikView customers a simple path to confidently adopt Qlik Sense at their pace without disruption to their QlikView operations.

“We’re excited about the growing adoption of analytics we’re seeing in our employee base with Qlik Sense. Along that adoption journey, we are also continuing with QlikView apps already created and being used daily by the business. So, we continue to leverage that investment and let our developers and users adopt Qlik Sense at their own pace,” said Steph Robinson, Qlik Manager Business Intelligence IT at JBS USA. “Being able to leverage our existing QlikView apps, while also extending analytics capabilities through Qlik Sense, has accelerated our journey to modern BI and is helping our organization become more data driven.”