Qlik Expands Embedded AI Capabilities for Smarter Decisions and Faster Intelligence

Qlik, announced an expanded set of capabilities coming soon in its Qlik Cloud Analytics™ solution — equipping enterprises with tools to detect anomalies, forecast complex trends, prepare data faster, and take immediate action through embedded decision workflows.

While organisations continue to invest heavily in AI and data, most still struggle to turn insight into impact. Dashboards pile up, but real-time execution remains elusive. Only 26% of enterprises have deployed AI at scale, and fewer still have embedded it into operational workflows. The problem isn’t access to static intelligence — it’s the ability to act on it. Dashboards aren’t decision engines, and predictive models alone won’t prevent risk or drive outcomes. What businesses need is intelligence that anticipates, explains, and enables action — without added tools, delays, or friction.

“Enterprises struggle making intelligence accessible and actionable for their business users,” said Brendan Grady, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “Too many systems deliver insights and answers after the fact. We’re building something different: a platform where AI detects what matters, surfaces it in context, and lets you act — all within the analytics environment itself.”

With these planned launches, Qlik will be introducing a new layer of intelligence across its platform — one that doesn’t just report what’s happening, but anticipates what’s next and enables action in the moment. Discovery agent, multivariate time series forecasting, write table, and table recipe work in concert to solve a singular problem: how to move from fragmented insight to seamless execution, at scale.

These launches, along with the renaming of Qlik AutoML to Qlik PredictTM and Qlik Application Automation to Qlik AutomateTM, reflect a broader shift toward more intuitive, outcome-driven experiences across the Qlik platform. Each capability targets a critical enterprise bottleneck — from delayed awareness to inaccurate forecasting, data prep bottlenecks to disconnected workflows — delivering a cohesive solution that closes the gap between data and decisions.

⦁ See what others miss before it’s too late — with discovery agent. Executives no longer need to manually track business changes or sift through data. Discovery agent continuously scans performance across applications and datasets, automatically surfacing critical risks and opportunities before they intensify. Insights are delivered through a personalised feed that clarifies what’s happening, why it matters, and suggested next steps.

⦁ Forecast reality, not just trends — with multivariate time series forecasting. Built into Qlik Predict (formerly AutoML), this capability moves beyond single-variable projections to model the full complexity of business conditions. By analysing relationships across interdependent variables — like pricing, campaign activity, seasonality, and economic signals — it delivers sharper forecasts that reflect real-world dynamics. The result: more confident planning, faster scenario testing, and better decisions.

⦁ Annotate and update data live — with write table. Write table enables users to add context to data records directly in analytics tables, with instant sync across sessions and no reloads required. This capability enhances in-context data review and lays the groundwork for governed writeback into systems like SAP, Salesforce, and Snowflake — part of Qlik’s long-term vision for integrated, action-ready analytics.

⦁ Prep data faster with no code — using table recipe. Table recipe provides a streamlined, spreadsheet-like experience for preparing single-table datasets — no scripting or complex modeling required. Users can clean, convert, and format data with over 60 visual functions, seeing changes in real time. It empowers non-technical users to prep high-quality data quickly, accelerating the path to reliable insights.

“We’ve spent too much time reacting to what already happened — and not enough time getting ahead of what’s next,” said Olga Garagonich, Lead Manager, Data Visualisation, BT Group. “With these new capabilities in Qlik, we’ll be able to catch issues earlier, forecast more accurately, and take action — all without disconnected workflows or delays. That’s a game-changer for how we operate.”

Together, these capabilities transform Qlik from a system of insight into a system of execution — building the foundation for what comes next in enterprise AI: decision-making that’s not just intelligent, but contextual, automated, and embedded at the point of need.