Qlik expands partnership with Databricks

Qlik has announced continued expansion of its strategic partnership with Databricks with support for the launch of Delta Sharing, Databricks’s open protocol for secure data sharing. Joint customers will be able to leverage the tight integration between Qlik and Databricks to share relevant data sets and insights more easily and securely with any stakeholder in their ecosystem through the cloud and platform of their choice.

“Enterprises want a secure way to confidently share their valuable analytics insights and data sets with partners, customers and prospects while avoiding vendor lock-in,” said Pankaj Dugar, VP, Product Partnerships, Databricks.

“Qlik shares our approach to an open data ecosystem, and their support of Delta Sharing will help provide customers a way to share visualised data sets regardless of their choice of storage or computing platform, enhancing the value of their hard-earned insights,” added Dugar.

“We are excited about the value joint customers will see through our continued growing relationship with Databricks and support for Delta Sharing,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Technology Alliances, Qlik.

“As organisations look to become more active with their data, being able to confidently leverage Qlik and Databricks together to securely share insights with key external stakeholders expands the value of data for every organisation,” added Ankorion.

