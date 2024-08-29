Qlik’s AI Reality Tour Kicks Off, Providing Tools for Businesses to Realize the Full Potential of AI

Qlik, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the global launch of its AI Reality Tour, which will span over 27 cities across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. Sponsored globally by AWS, this tour highlights Qlik’s commitment to helping enterprises worldwide integrate AI into their operations with real, scalable solutions. Central to this initiative are the newly available Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers, designed to empower businesses to seamlessly leverage AI for meaningful data-driven decisions and operational value.

“At Qlik, we’ve invested heavily to help our customers take full advantage of AI’s potential,” said James Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik. “We’ve focused on creating solutions that deliver immediate value by addressing the complexities of data integration, analytics and AI adoption. These offerings provide businesses with the tools they need to work with data more effectively and generate tangible AI-powered business outcomes. We’re excited to bring this to life during our AI Reality Tour.”

Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers are built for organisations seeking to translate the potential of AI into immediate business value. Qlik Talend Cloud provides businesses with AI-augmented data integration capabilities, ensuring data integrity and enabling rapid deployment of data pipelines. This platform supports flexible, cloud-independent deployment, allowing organisations to handle diverse data sources efficiently. Qlik Answers harnesses the power of generative AI to transform unstructured data into precise, explainable insights, helping businesses make better decisions quickly and with confidence. Both solutions are designed to fully leverage existing data and analytics investments.

As the market for AI solutions evolves, enterprises are increasingly looking for ways to integrate AI into their established workflows while staying flexible and avoiding vendor lock-in. “The trend we’re seeing in the industry is towards comprehensive AI solutions that fit seamlessly into existing operations, enabling businesses to maximise the value of their data without being tied to a single technology,” said Giovanni Cervellati, Research Manager, European Intelligent Analytics and Data Strategies, IDC Europe. “Qlik’s approach reflects this shift, offering tools that support both current and future AI needs.”

“As an enterprise focused on gaining real value from AI, Qlik’s solutions address our primary concerns: delivering real time data and ensuring flexibility,” said Michael Benassi, Vice President of Enterprise Analytics at United Federal Credit Union. “Qlik’s new solutions provide the comprehensive, adaptable platforms we need to confidently integrate AI into our operations without the fear of vendor lock-in.”

The AI Reality Tour offers business leaders and data professionals the chance to engage directly with Qlik’s latest innovations. Sponsored globally by AWS, the tour, covering 27 cities globally, includes hands-on demonstrations and expert-led sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to see how Qlik Talend Cloud and Qlik Answers can accelerate their AI strategies, with a focus on practical applications and real-world business impact. Mike Capone, the CEO of Qlik will be visiting Mumbai, India as a part of the tour in November.