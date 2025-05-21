Qualcomm and Xiaomi Expand Collaboration with Multi-Year Agreement Building on 15 years, the collaboration continues to strengthen

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Xiaomi Corporation are celebrating 15 years of collaboration and have executed a multi-year agreement. The relationship between Qualcomm Technologies and Xiaomi has been pivotal in driving innovation across the technology industry and the companies are committed to delivering industry-leading products and solutions across various device categories globally.

“Qualcomm Technologies has always been one of Xiaomi’s most trusted and vital partners, supporting our journey from a startup to a global technology leader. We look forward to continuing the next 15 years of our collaboration and leveraging Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon® platforms and technologies to deliver even more innovative and high-quality products to our customers worldwide,” said Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi.

“Together, we have consistently delivered exceptional products that have set the pace of innovation in smartphones globally,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “We value the relationship we have built resulting from 15 years of close collaboration and are excited to continue this journey for many years to come, with Snapdragon platforms powering Xiaomi’s premium smartphones. We look forward to expanding our work together in automotive, smart home products, wearables, AR/VR glasses, tablets, and more.”.