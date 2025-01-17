Qualcomm enters strategic collaboration with MapmyIndia to accelerate ‘Make in India’ solutions for automotive

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., announced a technology collaboration aimed at supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative for the automotive sector. Combining Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ solutions with MapmyIndia’s expertise, the companies will deliver cutting-edge automotive connectivity solutions and connected services for the four-wheel (4W) and two-wheeler (2W) segments domestically and for global automakers.

As part of the companies’ work, MapmyIndia will utilise Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® Auto Connectivity Platform to develop telematics solutions tailored to the needs of Indian automakers. MapmyIndia solutions will enable OEMs to offer high-quality yet affordable connectivity in mid-tier and low-tier vehicles, prioritising safety and convenience for the mass market.

Furthermore, MapmyIndia will integrate Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services with its MAPPLS automotive services to create a software-defined vehicle framework, driving device and cloud services for 2W, 4W and commercial vehicles that utilise Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions. The single platform and common interface is aimed at helping manage device, data, maps, navigation and services. With this integrated solution, MapmyIndia will scale, customise and bring the necessary applications and application programming interfaces (APIs) to enhance the end-to-end services experience, ensuring that each user benefits from a personalised and intuitive interaction tailored to their specific needs and preferences.

“Our work with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to bring affordable, state-of-the-art telematics solutions to a broader segment of vehicles. This will enhance the driving experience for Indian consumers by enabling features that were previously available only in premium vehicles,” said Rakesh Verma, CMD and Founder, MapmyIndia. “Together, we are democratising access to advanced technologies and services, thereby improving road safety and convenience for all.”

“This collaboration with MapmyIndia is an important milestone for both companies,” said Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India. “This technology collaboration combines both companies’ expertise to provide world-class automotive solutions that are designed to help automakers accelerate time to market, reduce costs, and deliver better value and experiences to their customers in India as well as globally.”

“We are thrilled to join MapmyIndia to help develop telematics solutions specifically tailored to the unique needs of Indian automakers,” said Jeff Arnold, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform democratises access to smart, connected vehicle experiences — making high-quality telematics not only accessible but also affordable for a wider range of vehicles in the Indian market.”

