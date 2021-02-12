Qualcomm introduces new 5G Modem, promises up to 10Gbps speeds

Read Article

Chipmaker Qualcomm on Tuesday introduced the Snapdragon X65 5G modem, its fourth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution, with support up to 10Gbps speeds on both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks.

Snapdragon X65 is Qualcomm’s biggest leap in 5G solutions since the commercialisation of its first modem-RF (radio-frequency) system.

It is designed to support the fastest 5G speeds currently available with fibre-like wireless performance and makes best use of available spectrum for ultimate network flexibility, capacity and coverage.

In addition to the Snapdragon X65, Qualcomm Technologies also announced the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, a modem-to-antenna solution optimised for mainstream adoption of mobile broadband applications.

“The 5G transition presents the biggest opportunity for Qualcomm as mobile technology is poised to benefit virtually every industry,” Cristiano Amon, President and CEO-elect, Qualcomm, said in a statement.

“We are reaching a significant milestone with the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, unleashing connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second and support for the latest 5G specifications.”

Amon said that the new system will play a critical role in enabling new 5G use cases not only for redefined premium smartphone experiences, but also opening a new realm of possibilities for 5G expansion across mobile broadband, compute, XR, industrial IoT, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access.

–IANS

