Qualys unveils TotalCloud with FlexScan delivering Cloud-Native VMDR

Qualys is announcing TotalCloud with FlexScan delivering cloud-native VMDR with Six Sigma Accuracy via agent and agent-less scanning for comprehensive coverage of cloud-native posture management and workload security across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

As business applications and on-premises infrastructure migrate to the cloud, security teams struggle with managing cyber risk across cloud workloads, services, resources, users, and applications. Additionally, teams must deal with a plethora of industry acronym-driven point solutions that provide a fragmented view of risk without context. This approach increases security costs and complexity while leaving cloud applications vulnerable to attacks.

“Qualys is enhancing its widely used platform to deliver visibility, context, speed, automation, and orchestration in a comprehensive solution to help organizations scale their security and compliance programs for modern software development,” said Melinda Marks, senior analyst at ESG. “Qualys TotalCloud incorporates security into development workflows, enabling them to release secure, reliable code while giving security teams the control and visibility they need to manage risk by reducing their attack exposure and rapidly responding to threats.”

“As a finance organization, we need a continuous view of the security and compliance posture across our cloud applications, with clear insights into risk,” said Prabhuram Rajarathinam, CISO at Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company. “Qualys TotalCloud with FlexScan will enable our cloud security and DevOps teams to use the multiple assessments to further strengthen the security of our cloud applications.”

With more than 31 million workloads already secured by Qualys, Qualys TotalCloud extends the industry-leading accuracy of VMDR with cloud-native FlexScan assessments to unify Cloud Posture Management and Cloud Workload Security in a single view with risk insights. TotalCloud automates inventory, assessment, prioritization and risk remediation via an easy-to-use drag-and-drop workflow engine for continuous and zero-touch security from code to production cloud applications.

Qualys FlexScan

Qualys TotalCloud introduces FlexScan a comprehensive cloud-native assessment solution that allows organizations to combine multiple cloud scanning options for the most accurate security assessment of their cloud environment.

Security teams will have multiple hybrid assessment capabilities to secure the entire cloud attack surface including: