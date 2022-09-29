Quantum ties up with Atempo

Quantum Corporation announced an expanded partnership with Atempo, a leading European software vendor known for its award-winning Tina and Miria data protection and unstructured data management software. As part of the expanded partnership, the companies are introducing validated solution bundles that combine Atempo Tina software, a Quantum media server, and Quantum secondary storage solutions. As part of a new worldwide reseller agreement, Quantum will resell Atempo Tina software with an all-inclusive, capacity-based subscription licensing model that is only available through Quantum.

“Resellers and end users are looking for easy-to-use, easy-to-purchase solutions that provide comprehensive data protection,” says James Mundle, global channel chief, Quantum. “Providing complete solutions based on Atempo Tina software with Quantum’s secondary storage portfolio simplifies procurement, deployment, and ongoing support.”

The solution bundles are ideally suited for organizations looking to enhance their data protection capabilities and lower costs relative to legacy backup architectures. The new bundles include:

· An SMB bundle that combines Atempo Tina and a Quantum DXi V5000 virtual backup appliance into a converged media server and disk-based backup system on a single server. The system can scale to 80 TB of usable capacity (before deduplication) and provides an all-in-one backup solution for small to medium-sized businesses, departmental use, and remote offices.

· An enterprise bundle that combines a Quantum media server and Atempo Tina with one or more Quantum backup storage options to create multi-layered data protection. Options include DXi backup appliances, ActiveScale object storage, and Scalar tape libraries. Both the media server and storage infrastructure can be sized to fit Atempo Tina backup environments of any size.

“Quantum and Atempo have a long-proven track record of deploying joint solutions that successfully enforce cybersecurity resiliency for medium to large international organizations,” says Ferhat Kaddour, vice president, sales & alliances, Atempo. “It was natural to fully converge our offerings into validated solution bundles arming resellers and end users with a complete data protection solution including both backup software and storage. Our common goal is to improve the security posture of end users with efficient, easy to use solutions that are the last defense against threats such as ransomware.”

The solution bundles are configurable, supporting multiple onsite and offsite storage targets to address the growing need for durable, secure, online and offline data copies. These offerings enable backup and recovery, long-term retention, and compliance across virtualized infrastructures, databases, bare metal servers, NAS platforms, and Microsoft 365 environments.

“Tina, as the centerpiece of our backup architecture, and the Quantum DXi, enable us to replicate easily across sites,” says Franck Duquennoy, IT and technical manager, Pitié Salpêtrière and St-Antoine Hospitals. “This bundle opens up the opportunity to have a multi-backup solution that allows for the volume growth needed for additional use cases.”

