Qube Health raises a pre-series led by Inflection Point Ventures

Read Article

Qube Health has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-series round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The other investors in this round are Mohit Burman (Dabur Group), Keiretsu Forum (NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai Chapters) and a group of other marquee Indian and International HNI investors namely Alan Gertner, founding member of Google’s first global business strategy team and Akshay Saxena, a Ashoka Fellow and President of Avanti.

Qube Health is a fast growing health tech company, focused on the ‘Employee Healthcare Management’ vertical. Qube Health provides primary care, health screening and other ‘non-insurance healthcare services’ to large companies across six different Industries including, financial services, food services, facility management and manufacturing.

Over the past three years, the company has grown rapidly and is set to disrupt the employee health and benefits industry in India, by using advanced data science, the largest aggregation of healthcare service providers in India and a mission to simplify Indian healthcare for the employed Indian.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, IPV said, “Qube Health has created an AI driven health tech platform where they have already aggregated more than 11,000 hospitals and clinics for easy access for professionals who are covered under a variety of mediclaim and health care benefits provided by the companies. The data insights can help companies and individuals understand their organisation, the employee and their family’s health better, to plan better health outcomes for everyone.

“Qube Health AI engine is making it simpler for companies and their employees to understand all their healthcare options insurance paid or self-paid, while saving costs, and remaining compliant on regulatory issues. The Company aims to have one million individuals on its health tech platform by 2022 and we believe in their model to help them achieve their ambition,” added Shah.

Chris George, Co-Founder and CEO, Qube Health said, “It is a privilege to have such experienced and established investors believe in our vision of simplifying healthcare for all Indians. Majority of healthcare expenditure in India is non insurance paid. This is very unlike other countries, and while the health insurance industry in India is growing, the out of pocket healthcare industry is growing even faster.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]