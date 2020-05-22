Quick Heal makes strategic investment in a networking & wireless tech start-up

Read Article

Quick Heal Technologies, one of the leading providers of cyber security and data protection solutions to consumers, businesses and government, has announced a strategic investment of INR 2 Crores in Ray Pte. Ltd., a Singapore based start-up specializing in next generation networking and wireless technology. The investment reinforces a shared vision of ensuring a safe, secure and seamless digital experience for everyone. The development displays Quick Heal’s ongoing efforts to invest in disruptive technologies that will shape the future of cybersecurity while supporting innovative startups. The company had recently invested USD 300,000 in Israel based L7 Defense.

Incorporated in the year 2019, Ray is an innovation driven technology company with a vision to reimagine networking and wireless technology. Ray’s flagship product RayOS is an open, secure, cloud native, extensible Operating System with an ecosystem of applications that leverage the underlying hardware to create unlimited use cases. The investment will enable Ray to tap into Quick Heal’s rich legacy and expertise in the technology landscape to develop an integrated solution designed to protect IoT devices in enterprise and consumer segments from the next wave of cyber-attacks.

Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited said, “Through our investment in Ray, we want to bring the best of Quick Heal’s security technology and capabilities to a wide range of customers and partners with highly secure networking and wireless technology. As a company, we are always on the lookout for innovative companies with disruptive offerings that will help us shape the future of cybersecurity. The team at Ray’s is building futuristic solutions keeping IoT and cloud computing technologies in mind which makes them an ideal partner.”

Hemal Patel, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Ray, said, “We are excited to have Quick Heal as our strategic investor. We would benefit from their vast experience of building a technology company focussed on advanced security technologies and a client-centric innovation culture. The funding shall help us accelerate our product innovations and increase our reach in multiple geographies.”

