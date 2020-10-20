Quizzy and Mogi Joins Together to Provide Edtech Solution for Schools

Read Article

Quizzy has joined hands with cutting video tech venture – Mogi to launch edtech solution for schools with extensive library of educational content. This white-label platform will replicate the complete schooling experience for students with features such as Live Streaming for classes, Pre- loaded Conceptual videos for learning at own pace, video records of live classes, forums for doubt resolution, Multiple Choice questions, Quiz with timers, assignments & many more. The students will be able to learn through educational on-demand videos and live streaming.

The Ed Tech platform’s three-layer structure includes a) an Android- and iOS-compatible mobile app which has all the bells & whistles of a Learning Management System b) a web-based portal to enable the management of content and subscribers, access video analytics and c) Advanced technology for enhancing video quality, compressing, transcoding & Live Streaming. Quizzy’s years of experience in creating educational content provides the schools the added advantage of content management on platform.

Commenting on this initiative, Hiran Banerjee, Founder – Quizzy says, “At this time when the ecosystem is trying to move away from schools, we must innovate learning in the fundamental pillar of the education system. Youth needs it to keep up with the rapidly changing world”. He added that there are no set metric for identifying the best teachers in India. The concept of this platform is to empower school teachers which will add to their expertise combined with technology.

Commenting on this initiative, Vikrant Khanna, CEO & Co Founder – Mogi said “The global pandemic has forced the entire world to lock themselves and their loved ones inside the house. Parents are afraid to send their kids to schools. However, this has provided an opportunity to revolutionize education in school as it had to move online to impart education.”

He further added that today there is an added pressure on teachers to create training videos and also stream live classes. This leads to hampering their efficiency. This new Ed Tech solution not only empowers schools to conduct live classes but also auto record them, while Quizzy’s content team fine-tunes these videos & releases them for the school’s library.

With the help of this Ed Tech platform, teachers can a) create new lessons; b) evaluate their content; c) analyze the connection of ideas; d) apply information in new situations; e) explain concepts for better understanding, and f) help remember and recall basic concepts. From explanatory videos to assignments and evaluation – everything will be made available to students easily, while teachers can concentrate on what they do best – provide lessons to and hone the skills of students.

The platform is developed with Mogi’s patented AI technology that enhances video quality, compresses, transcodes & then delivers buffer free streaming. Moreover, To protect the content IP for schools the platform is equipped to provide protection against piracy, while real time content level analytics will provide deep insights into how students are learning & grasping the content.

