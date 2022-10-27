Rackspace Technology launches Cloud Innovation Center in India

Rackspace Technology, leading provider of multi-cloud solutions across applications, data, and security, announced its new Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) department in Hyderabad and Delhi NCR. In order to meet new and evolving customer needs, the CIC will serve as a professional services resource centre, with the most pertinent and knowledgeable professionals, offering solutions based on actual customer input, market intelligence, and real-world experience.

The Rackspace Technology CIC will focus on deepening customer engagement with an in-depth, cloud-first expertise as a trusted technology advisor. With a data-driven approach, the Rackspace Technology CIC capitalizes on market trends and emerging technologies to create meaningful business outcomes – no matter where the customer is in their journey. Focused on multicloud solutions in both public and private cloud, the Rackspace Technology CIC houses strategic explorers, thought leaders, concept designers, and technology specialists.

“We realised that we needed to globalise our operations, like many other IT organisations worldwide. This was crucial for our objective, as well as pursuing growth and efficiency, improving customer service and experience, while maintaining market competitiveness. With our world class CIC here in India, we are able to take innovative approaches towards customer satisfaction and operational excellence,” said Sandeep Bhargava, Managing Director, APJ at Rackspace Technology.

Beyond their core mission, Rackspace Technology endeavors to empower India Rackers in the region by providing opportunities for their learning and development. Today, with over 2,200 Rackers in the region, Rackspace Technology has expanded their opportunities to include advanced customer care training and cultural lunches and learning sessions. In 2021 in India, our average completion rate of 52+ Learning Hours was 70% and the number of technical certifications increased to more than 2,500.

During a recent visit to the region, Rackspace Technology Chief Executive Officer, Amar Maletira said, “I am impressed and inspired by the talent and innovation that we have in our new CIC. We are committed to being a customer first, cloud first company. Powered by our strong Racker culture and devotion to driving Fanatical Experience for our customers, we are focused in becoming the best pure-play cloud solutions provider. We will continue to invest in the best technical talent, to develop leading-edge solutions to solve our customers’ business problems and help them deliver the future.”

To foster innovation and leadership in Asia, Rackspace Technology recently launched the Innovative Leadership Program throughout Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, India, and Hong Kong. This year alone, 42 participants joined the program from these regions. More than a quarter of them were female leaders. Every business unit in the CIC is operated by the company and, all services and solutions are provided by the centre’s in-house experts.