RAH Infotech and Delinea partner to provide intelligent authorisation solutions for modern enterprises

RAH Infotech announces a strategic partnership with Delinea. This collaboration aims to revolutionise identity security by providing seamless, intelligent, and centralised authorisation, empowering organisations to better secure their digital infrastructure.

The Delinea Platform, known for its innovative approach to identity security, enables enterprises to discover all identities across an organisation, assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to identity threats in real-time. Unlike traditional identity security solutions, Delinea simplifies deployment, configuration, and management, enabling organisations to accelerate adoption and enhance team productivity, while requiring 90% fewer resources required for management.

“We are thrilled to partner with Delinea to bring their industry-leading authorisation solutions to our customers.” said Ashok Kumar, Founder and MD at RAH Infotech. ” In today’s digital landscape, where security is paramount, our partnership with Delinea will enable enterprises to navigate the complexities of identity security with confidence. By offering seamless, intelligent, and centralised authorisation solutions, we aim to empower organisations to better secure their digital infrastructure and stay ahead of evolving threats.”

Delinea’s comprehensive Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution seamlessly extends authorisation controls, providing enterprises with digital freedom while adhering to Zero Trust principles. By treating all users as privileged users, Delinea ensures dynamic access controls for admins, business users, service accounts, and machine identities, mitigating identity-related threats effectively.

“Our partnership with RAH Infotech represents a significant milestone in our mission to redefine identity security for the modern enterprise,” said Norbert Kiss, SVP APAC at Delinea. “Together, we will empower organisations to enforce least privilege, detect and address identity threats, and future-proof their identity security. By combining the expertise of RAH Infotech with the innovation of Delinea, we are confident in our ability to provide unparalleled value to enterprises seeking to enhance their security portfolio and safeguard their digital assets.”

RAH Infotech offers a comprehensive range of solutions to effectively manage data, network, security, regulatory environments, or operating sectors through an integrated ecosystem. The company’s distribution and reseller program nurtures partners to ensure their success. RAH Infotech has always been focused on developing a strong partner ecosystem by aligning its business with emerging technologies that are reflected in its product portfolio.