RAH Infotech appoints Dr. Rajendra Kumar as CTO to drive innovation

RAH Infotech, India’s leading value-added distributor of cybersecurity and data management solutions, has appointed Dr. Rajendra Kumar as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Kumar brings deep expertise in solution architecture, cloud computing, managed services, and cybersecurity.

Strategic Leadership to Drive Innovation

Dr. Kumar has held key leadership positions at CtrlS Datacenters, Bharti Airtel, Apalya, Handygo, and the Indian Air Force, excelling in IT strategy, compliance, and large-scale project execution. His appointment signals RAH Infotech’s commitment to driving technological advancements and expanding its digital transformation capabilities.

Ashok Kumar, Managing Director & Founder, RAH Infotech, stated:

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Rajendra Kumar as our CTO. His extensive experience in emerging technologies will be instrumental in shaping our technology roadmap, enhancing cybersecurity solutions, and strengthening our partner ecosystem.”

A Vision for the Future

As CTO, Dr. Kumar will focus on expanding RAH Infotech’s solution portfolio, strengthening its architecture framework, and aligning innovations with evolving enterprise needs.

“I am thrilled to join RAH Infotech at a time when technology is transforming business strategies,” said Dr. Rajendra Kumar. “I look forward to leveraging my expertise to reinforce RAH Infotech’s leadership in cybersecurity and digital transformation.”

Dr. Kumar’s leadership marks a pivotal moment for RAH Infotech, driving cutting-edge solutions, service enhancements, and innovation-driven growth.