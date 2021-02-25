RAH Infotech forges relationship with FireEye to distribute Cyber Security Solutions in India

Read Article

RAH Infotech has entered an agreement with FireEye, the intelligence-led security company, to sell and distribute its industry-leading cyber security solutions in India.

As a national distributor, RAH Infotech is entrusted with the distribution of the entire range of FireEye and Mandiant security solutions including network security and forensics, endpoint security, email security, multi-cloud security solutions and detection on demand to multiple key verticals including government, BFSI, healthcare, industrial control systems and cloud.

“Threats on the cyberspace are getting complex every passing day. The past year was a testimony how organizations across the world had to face some incredibly challenging situations in protecting their data and maintaining business continuity,” said Ashok Kumar, MD, RAH Infotech. “The sort of critical and complex security issues that organizations face at the present times demand precise solutions and expert handling – something that FireEye does with ease. We are excited to be working with FireEye to jointly address the cyber security issues of our customers in a holistic manner.”

This agreement enables RAH Infotech to strengthen its security offerings portfolio and, with the support of its massive distribution network, the company can help its joint customers build better defenses for their organizations.

“Cyber security products and services from FireEye along with RAH Infotech Ltd.’s deep knowledge of strategic customer verticals and combined technical competencies form a winning combination. This relationship will serve to help customers to alleviate the pressures resulting from the growing demands and increased dependencies resulting from the adoption of the multi-cloud platforms and environments. Cyber attackers are persistent and the ever-evolving threats continue to pose a challenge to the existing cyber security postures of many organisations. We see the potential to grow and expand in this space and our relationship with RAH Infotech will provide many resellers an avenue to help their customers secure their infrastructure with world-class cyber security offerings from FireEye,” said Narayan Arkshali, Distribution Head, India & SAARC, FireEye.

