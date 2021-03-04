RAH Infotech named distributor of the Year by Skybox Security

Read Article

RAH Infotech has been named 2020 Distributor of the Year by Skybox Security, a global leader in security posture management.

“We are elated at the same time humbled to hear this news. This comes as a much-needed morale booster for us at the beginning of the New Year after a challenging 2020. This award is also a testimony of our continuous endeavor to offer cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to address the needs of our customers across verticals,” said Ashis Guha, CEO, RAH Infotech.

The 2020 Skybox Partner Awards honor channel partners and distributors for remarkable customer commitment, performance, growth and business excellence. RAH Infotech was recognized for excellence in delivering, integrating and building solutions enabled by the Skybox Security Management Platform. Together with Skybox Security, RAH Infotech helps protect the most complex networks on Earth.

“At Skybox Security, we are dedicated to investing in partners and accelerating channel growth,” said Shantanu Srivastava, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Skybox Security. “With an insight-driven and proactive approach to security, these solution providers are addressing the complexity and speed of business today.”

The Skybox Security Posture Management Platform is the only solution with the ability to collectively visualize and analyze hybrid and multi-cloud networks with full context and understanding of the attack surface.

RAH Infotech, with its massive and robust channels network and technology partnerships with over 30 global OEMs, has consistently been helping customers in building their cyber defenses in line with the global trends. Its agile work force and unique go-to-market strategy with focused approach towards government, BFSI and enterprises makes RAH Infotech the top choice for customers as well as channels for their business growth.

