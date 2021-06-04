RAH Infotech partners with Micro Focus to Help enterprises accelerate digital transformation in India

Read Article

RAH Infotech, India’s technology distributor has announced that it has partnered with Micro Focus, one of the enterprise software makers, to help enterprises in India as they start their digitalisation journeys and build more agile, cyber secure and analytics driven organisations.

As a national distributor, RAH Infotech will leverage its pan-India distribution network to deploy Micro Focus’s entire suite of technology solutions around Hybrid IT, Security, Enterprise DevOps and Predictive Analytics.

With its robust portfolio backed by advanced analytics, the company delivers the insights, efficiencies and automation necessary to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

“The Covid-19 pandemic changed the way businesses use technology and it helped to accelerate digital transformation across business verticals worldwide. The WFH and lockdown norms posed new challenges as enterprises worked to maintain business continuity and their operational stability. The Micro Focus portfolio of software solutions addresses these challenges with its industry-leading digital transformation solutions,” said Ashok Kumar, MD, RAH Infotech.

“We are excited to distribute Micro Focus solutions because of our shared vision of delivering world-class digital infrastructure solutions to our customers,” added Kumar.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]