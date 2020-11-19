RAH InfoTech partners with OpenText to offer Information Management and Cyber Resilience Solutions to enterprises

Read Article

RAH Infotech, the specialty technology distributor of cybersecurity, data management, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, today announced that it has partnered with OpenText to provide enterprise information management and cyber resilience solutions to customers in India.

As a national distributor of OpenText, RAH Infotech will offer solutions that enable organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premise or in the cloud.

“We are excited to partner with OpenText, a global leader in information management and among the largest Canadian software firms. As cyber-attacks surge during the Corona pandemic, this partnership will strengthen our extensive portfolio of cybersecurity offerings to offer end-to-end data management solutions to customers of all sizes and types that will help build their cyber resilience,” says Ashis Guha, CEO, RAH Infotech.

“At OpenText, we focus on helping businesses manage their new and ever-changing landscape of work. Our best-in-class security solutions help them protect constantly expanding operational dynamics and perimeters, keeping people and assets safe. Through our partnership with RAH Infotech, customers have immediate access to global innovation in cyber resilience, delivered by highly specialized local expertise,” says Isaac Rajkumar, Managing Director, OpenText India.

With this partnership, RAH Infotech will add more capacity for remote work, digital transformation, process automation, content security, document and data management to its portfolio.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]