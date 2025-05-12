RAH Infotech partners with RiskProfiler.io to launch digital Trishul

In response to rising cyber threats, RAH Infotech has partnered with RiskProfiler.io to launch specialised dark web and executive threat monitoring services for high-ranking individuals in the public sector.

With adversaries increasingly targeting individuals through phishing, impersonation, and leaked credentials, the need to monitor threats across the surface web, deep web, and dark web is more urgent than ever. The launch comes at a critical time when digital vigilance is essential for national resilience.

RAH Infotech has integrated RiskProfiler’s technology into its Security Operations Centre (SOC) to offer 24/7 monitoring and response. This includes advanced capabilities such as the Incident Tracker, Remediation Plans, and Executive & Brand Monitoring modules. These detect fake social media accounts, leaked credentials, impersonation attempts, and other high-risk signals in real time—empowering security teams to act swiftly.

“With the digital threat landscape rapidly evolving, especially during periods of regional instability, it is imperative to monitor both infrastructure and individuals. Cyber adversaries have shifted tactics to exploit personal vulnerabilities through social engineering, credential theft, and impersonation,” said Ashok Kumar, Managing Director and Founder of RAH Infotech. “By integrating RiskProfiler into our SOC, we’re delivering a first-of-its-kind capability to protect our clients’ leadership from dark web threats.”

“Government leaders are now top targets in cyber and influence operations. Monitoring their digital footprint is not optional – it’s essential,” said Chirag Arora, Chair of the GlobalCISO Leadership Foundation. “This collaboration between RAH and RiskProfiler sets a new standard in proactive cyber defense, and we strongly encourage government agencies and consulting partners to support its rapid adoption.”

“We’ve designed RiskProfiler to give security teams the edge they need in today’s asymmetric threat landscape,” added Setu Parimi, CTO and Co-Founder of RiskProfiler.io. “Whether it’s deepfake videos, spoofed domains, or leaked credentials on the dark web, our detection engine connects the dots fast—enabling decisive action before threats escalate into crises.”

This launch reflects a growing trend toward leadership-centric cyber defense, with India taking a proactive stance in modernising threat monitoring capabilities. RAH Infotech is already in discussions with managed service providers and is actively inviting consulting partners -including the Big Four and other strategic firms – to join forces in delivering this solution. These firms, already engaged with government departments, are well-positioned to incorporate RiskProfiler – powered monitoring into existing cybersecurity and risk management frameworks. Agencies or partners interested in onboarding or requesting a demonstration are encouraged to contact RAH Infotech directly.