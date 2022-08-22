RAH Infotech partners with ThriveDX to offer cybersecurity training to protect organizations in India

RAH Infotech announced it has partnered with global cybersecurity EdTech leader Thrive DX to distribute its powerful cybersecurity training solutions across its partners and customers in India.

ThriveDX is a trusted partner in reskilling talent pools and upskilling future leaders in cyber security. Thousands of customers worldwide rely on ThriveDX for their cyber security training requirements.

ThriveDX provides award-winning and highly acclaimed training solutions that enable corporate IT security teams to empower their employees with a training that actually works because it aligns to their unique business needs.

“The security landscape is evolving each day, we hear more instances of organisations being breached due to a lapse in judgment from an innocent employee. The risk of leaving enterprise security dependent only on technology implementations is too big to ignore anymore. The human element in security needs a major uphaul and ThriveDX provides the perfect solution to mitigate the risks of phishing attacks through the widest range of phishing attack simulations and training modules” said Ashok Kumar, MD, RAH Infotech. “ThriveDX is rapidly expanding its operations globally and we are glad we could join them on this mission.”

As part of this partnership, RAH Infotech will leverage its nation-wide distribution network to sell and distribute Thrive DX’s entire range of cybersecurity training solutions to partners and customers of all sizes and across verticals.

On this strategic partnership announcement, Vikramjeet Bhatti, Regional Sales Director, India & Gulf, ThriveDX for Enterprise, said, “We are a channel-focused company, working together with partners to deliver best in class Security Awareness and Application Security training solutions. We are happy to have RAH Infotech join us in addressing the cybersecurity skills gap in the industry. We are confident we have an irresistible offering and with RAH Infotech’s well-established channel ecosystem, our exciting partner program and an end-to-end cybersecurity training solution offering. This partnership will boost our growth within the region.”