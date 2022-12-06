Rahi awarded APAC Zoom Partner of the Year at Zoom Partner Awards 2022 

Rahi has been recognized as a recipient of the 2022 Zoom Partner Awards from Zoom Video Communications Inc., commending the company’s impactful achievements in offering end-to-end IT solutions to customers through engaging video meetings. The award was presented to Rahi for APAC Partner of the Year at Zoomtopia Partner Connect. This has been the second consecutive year that Rahi has won this award. A partner-focused event at Zoomtopia, Partner Connect is designed to inform and inspire partners on Zoom’s vision, how they can better sell, learn about new program updates, and celebrate their successes.

The Zoom Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Zoom partners for the development and delivery of seamless Zoom experiences, services, and devices during the past year. The award honors partners who have demonstrated determination, sales spike, skill growth, agility towards sculpting the future of virtual and hybrid workspace, and overall commitment to Zoom in the APAC region. Rahi was recognized for demonstrating excellence in innovation, for its top-notch solutions and services for its customers, and for attracting full customer satisfaction with Zoom’s offering. Using their ace talent and skill set, with research collaborations, cloud-native expertise in Zoom experience technologies and in-depth knowledge of its clients’ businesses, Rahi has been partnering with industry giants across the globe to elevate their infrastructure.

“Our partners continue to do incredible things, and Zoom’s annual Partner Awards recognize their ongoing commitment to deliver happiness to our customers,” said Todd Surdey, Head of Global Channel and Business Development. “With hybrid work here to stay, our partners play an integral role in delivering Zoom’s platform to our global customers. From chat, phone, meetings, and much more, our partner community has worked tirelessly to help customers reimagine work and stay connected. We commend their dedication, innovation, and impressive results.”

Rahi has developed a joint go-to-market strategy around Zoom services and offerings to accelerate the business across the APAC region. The leading IT services company is helping customers to identify their need for digital transformation and migration to cloud services. In the past year, Rahi has hosted several physical and virtual events with the intent to demonstrate the power of Zoom’s Unified Communication platform that can cater to the customers’ growing business needs and support their expansion plans.

“We have collaborated with Zoom to expand our business offerings across all verticals, especially in the global market. As companies implement their new hybrid workplace strategies, we are helping people have better and more engaging video meetings, together with Zoom. Being recognized as Zoom’s APAC Partner of the Year for two consecutive years is an exciting milestone and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to find newer ways to improve the hybrid work and meeting experience. We will continue to explore newer paths and grow in this journey with Zoom” said Sushil Goyal, Co-Founder & COO, Rahi.

Rahi has been able to successfully set up more than 1000 Zoom Rooms, which is indeed remarkable. These successful installations and happy customers have been a great motivation for Rahi to support diverse industries in this hybrid workspace ecosystem.