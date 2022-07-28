Rahi holds its flagship tech event; unveils forum for partners and customers

Rahi hosted its flagship tech event for the first time in India. The event was attended by 200+ C-suite executives from various customers, industry leaders, and professionals. Sponsors such as Zoom, Neat, Juniper Networks, Logitech, ZPE, USystems, Shure, Crestron, Vertiv, and Commscope showcased their forthcoming innovative technologies. The event covered a range of topics from data center solutions, cloud services, IT infrastructure solutions, unified communications, professional and managed services, and global services. Contemporary technologies such as virtualization, productivity solutions, digital signage, and network & security were discussed. Rahi Tech Day, which is a flagship event for the company, is held annually in the US at their headquarters with partners and customers registering attendance from across the USA.

The daylong tech gig was themed ‘All Around the World with Rahi’, and an invite-only event gave an opportunity to sponsored partners to exhibit their products/services. Rahi Tech Day brought together decision-makers to interact, network, and build relationships with like-minded industry peers. A keynote session by Matt Robinson, Chief Technology Officer at Rahi primarily focused on the current technology landscape and how Rahi plans to transform enterprises with its IT services and integrated solutions. Partners and customers presented papers around topics such as ‘Adopting a Transformative Mindset To Create A Hybrid Workspace’, ‘Architecting the Optimal Edge’, ‘Propel your Data Center towards Terabit Ethernet’, ‘Return to Office – Challenges & Opportunities’ and ‘Effortless Audio for the Modern Workplace’.

Sushil Goyal, Co-Founder & COO, Rahi, says,” We are delighted to host our flagship tech event for the first time in India and appreciate that our esteemed partners and customers participated actively. We are proud to provide a platform for our sponsored partners to deliver interesting and in-depth insights about their innovative products and solutions. With the success of today’s event, we are planning to host Rahi Tech Day every year in India. This will provide an opportunity for our partners and customers to discuss ever-changing and evolving technologies and how to effectively implement them to generate maximum business output. In the coming years, Rahi is planning to enhance its tailor-made solutions that meet every organization’s specific requirements and help our customers scale and adopt technologies in a flexible and effective manner.”

Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head, India and SAARC, Zoom, “We have a long-term partnership with Rahi and work closely towards helping our customers optimize their IT investments. The event will provide us with a good opportunity to showcase our collaboration tools to drive efficiency and give customers and their employees flexibility and ‘freedom of choice’ to work from anywhere. Along with partners such as Rahi, we aim to enhance collaboration experiences of customers.”

Matt Robinson, Chief Technology Officer, Rahi, “Technology, today, is evolving rapidly with digital transformation. The adoption of remote and hybrid work culture is the new normal. Organizations have become more innovative, agile, flexible, and are investing in new technologies for business growth. Cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) not only provide enhanced customer satisfaction and competitive advantage but also are the future of business in the new normal.”

Rahi Tech Day has been sponsored by partners. These include Zoom, the communication and collaboration platform, as their Platinum sponsor. The Audio/Video solution providers, Neat and Logitech along with Vertiv, the cloud-management data center provider, had signed up for the Gold Sponsorship. The Silver sponsorship slots were taken by Juniper and Commscope from Networking, ZPE and USystems from Data Center, and Shure and Crestron from audio/ video.

Niko Walraven, Regional Director for Asia, Neat, “Neat and Rahi Systems share a passion for solving customer challenges in the meeting space and delivering innovations that drive the future of video collaboration. Neat is glad to be a gold sponsor at this year’s Rahi Tech Day and we look forward to working closely with Rahi to make Neat meeting spaces even more accessible to businesses of all sizes across the India region.”

“It had been a thrilling experience to be able to meet business decision-makers from different segments of the industry on a single platform. We not only had the opportunity to showcase some of our state-of-the-art modern & hybrid workplace solutions but also got to see how industry players are doing and what tech innovations they came up with post-pandemic”, Gagan Verma, Executive Director, Crestron.

“This is our first-ever partner event with Rahi Systems and we strongly believe that in-person events strengthen relationships. At this customer forum, we are bringing our new audio solutions that address today’s challenge of having to quickly adapt to a collaboration environment. Solutions that would allow customers to continue to operate and manage their meetings effortlessly.,” Mr. Ravi Kant Sharma, Sr Manager – Sales, Shure Audio Technologies Pvt Ltd.

“Logitech is proud to announce its partnership with Rahi and introduce you to the latest Video Collaboration Solutions portfolio for today’s business environment. The event will be seen as an excellent opportunity to demonstrate our collaboration platform, which will drive overall effectiveness and provide clients and their employees with flexibility and the chance to choose their work-place anywhere in the world”, Anand Lakshamanan, Head of B2B Sales, India and SWA, Logitech.

“USystems is delighted to participate in this tech day. USystems has been consistently providing efficient cooling solutions with a vision that not only benefits the organization on the financial facet but also enhances the facility’s energy sustainability reducing the environmental carbon footprint. We look forward to working in collaboration with Rahi sharing the same passion. We believe this event would be an excellent platform to put forth our advanced and innovative technology that meets the current needs of the Data center industry”, Ravi Shankar, VP Engineering APAC​, USystems

“The next decade will be critical for India’s digital transformation journey, especially with the much-anticipated rollout of 5G and Industrial IoT. While it appears to be a massive opportunity for all the technology suppliers, the channel partners will be the real key to building the network edge ecosystem. Vertiv has always believed in partnerships powered by purpose, and our association with Rahi is built on addressing dynamic challenges and enabling customers to leverage the benefits of digital transformation. As an industry leader in digital infrastructure, we are addressing the needs of the ecosystem through our offerings and channel partners.” Rakesh Kumar – Director – Channel Alliance – IT Solution, Vertiv India. “The opportunities in the tech landscape in India are rich, and Rahi Tech Day will celebrate the spirit of innovation. This fun and informative event will serve as a melting pot of ideas from key opinion leaders and provide insight into the latest technologies. We look forward to showcasing our solutions that can aid in creating a robust digital infrastructure landscape.”

ZPE Systems and Rahi Systems have enjoyed a long-standing, collaborative relationship that spans over a decade. Together we’ve provided best-in-breed solutions to a wide variety of shared customers. The relationship continues to improve through participation in Rahi’s global events, including this first-ever Tech Day in India, says Rituraj Dixit, Director of APAC Sales at ZPE Systems

“At CommScope – We continue to innovate to bring you the world’s leading portfolio of networking solutions. Our solutions are redefining connectivity, solving today’s challenges and driving the innovation that will meet the needs of what’s next,” Ashok Srinivasan RCCD, Technical Director, India & SAARC, CommScope