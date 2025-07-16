Rakuten Group Appoints Tsubasa Shiraishi as CEO of Rakuten India

Rakuten Group, Inc. has announced a leadership transition at Rakuten India Enterprise Pvt. Ltd., appointing Tsubasa Shiraishi as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 5, 2025.

Shiraishi, currently Vice Chairman of Rakuten India and General Manager of Rakuten Group’s IT Strategy Department, brings nearly 20 years of international leadership experience. He has been instrumental in driving innovation at Rakuten India over the past five years and will now lead its next phase of growth, focusing on accelerating innovation, operational agility, and global collaboration.

Sunil Gopinath, CEO since 2017, will step down to pursue new opportunities after playing a key role in transforming Rakuten India into a global product and technology hub supporting e-commerce, fintech, cloud, and AI initiatives.

Rakuten India, established in 2014 in Bengaluru, employs nearly 2,000 professionals and serves as a core R&D engine within the global Rakuten Ecosystem.

Akihito Kurozumi, Rakuten Group CIO & CTO and Chairman of Rakuten India, expressed confidence in Shiraishi’s leadership to strengthen cross-border synergies. Shiraishi affirmed his commitment to driving innovation and aligning closely with Rakuten’s global strategy.