Ramesh Natarajan is new CEO of Redington India

Supply chain solutions provider Redington India has announced the appointment of Ramesh Natarajan as its chief executive officer with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors have approved the proposal of appointment of Ramesh Natarajan as Chief Executive Officer-India distribution business, the city-based company said in a BSE filing.

Prior to taking up the new role, Natarajan was serving Redington India as its joint chief operating officer.

In his over 23 years of service at Redington, Natarajan discharged every possible role in business and sales functions, cutting across all business verticals, the company said

