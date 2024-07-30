Rashi Peripherals announces exclusive partnership with DataCore Software

Rashi Peripherals Limited announced its exclusive partnership with DataCore Software. As businesses navigate the complexities of an evolving digital landscape, they face unprecedented demands in storing, protecting, and managing their data. RP Tech and DataCore are joining forces to deliver transformative solutions that enhance performance, improve IT efficiencies, and ensure zero-downtime availability. This synergy empowers enterprises to optimize their data infrastructures, ensuring they stay resilient, agile, and competitive in an increasingly data-driven world.

Rajesh Goenka, CEO of Rashi Peripherals said, “Our exclusive partnership with DataCore is a significant step in expanding RP Tech’s software solution distribution capabilities. We see a burgeoning demand for advanced storage solutions, and this collaboration will enable us to offer a comprehensive suite of future-ready products to our customers. With our distribution prowess, we will provide DataCore with the widest reach for its solutions and services. We are committed to leveraging joint marketing and innovation efforts with DataCore to deliver exceptional value to our customers and channel partners.”

DataCore brings over 25 years of expertise in software-defined storage, having pioneered innovations that cater to a diverse range of infrastructures, industries, and geographies. Its history of advancements in storage technology has established DataCore as a trusted leader in enabling organizations to manage vast data environments efficiently, overcoming hardware supplier lock-ins and other infrastructure constraints. The company’s solutions support business continuity and disaster recovery for critical workloads, offer data protection for backups, and enable archiving of fast-growing unstructured data, among other capabilities. DataCore remains at the forefront by incorporating modern technologies such as AI, containers, and advanced cybersecurity paradigms, further enhancing the value and versatility of its data storage offerings.

“Partnering with RP Tech enables us to tap into their extensive distribution network and extend our proven data storage solutions to a far wider audience across India,” said Amanda Bedborough, Chief Revenue Officer at DataCore. “This strategic alliance will address critical data challenges across core, edge, and cloud environments, enabling businesses to effectively manage and safeguard their data assets in a rapidly evolving IT landscape. Building on our R&D and customer engineering investments in Bangalore, we now aim to strengthen our partner channel and drive substantial growth together.”

As India undergoes a phenomenal economic transformation by rapidly embracing digital technologies, the IT sector is compelled to innovate and deploy cutting-edge solutions to manage the immense data surge and connectivity demands. This partnership between RP Tech and DataCore is well-positioned to capitalize on these market trends, offering sustainable data centre frameworks and private cloud services to address the evolving needs of enterprises and mid-market businesses. Key areas of focus include verticals such as finance, healthcare, education, retail, manufacturing, telecom, media and entertainment, and government. To ensure the success of this initiative in India, RP Tech has developed a strategic roadmap for the next 1-3 years. This plan focuses on leveraging industry events, channel meetups, and promotional activities to amplify DataCore’s presence. Combining targeted marketing efforts with innovative channel programs, RP Tech aims to foster new opportunities and accelerate growth in the sector.