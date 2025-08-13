Rashi Peripherals expands enterprise portfolio with Dell Technologies Solutions

Rashi Peripherals Limited (NSE: RPTECH; BSE: 544119), one of India’s leading national distribution partners for global technology brands, has announced a strategic expansion of its enterprise portfolio through a new distribution agreement with Dell Technologies. Under this collaboration, RP Tech will offer Dell’s complete range of commercial solutions, including client systems, servers, storage, and networking, to customers across both metro and non-metro markets in India.

The alliance is aligned with RP Tech’s vision of addressing the rapidly evolving technology requirements and AI-driven workloads across diverse segments such as enterprise, data center, government, and small and medium businesses (SMBs). Leveraging its extensive nationwide partner network, RP Tech aims to streamline access to Dell’s solutions and strengthen market presence across the country.

Backed by a dedicated team of Business Development Managers (BDMs) and presales professionals, RP Tech will focus on targeted engagement with both existing and new channel partners, as well as direct outreach to end customers, ensuring optimized deployment and adoption of Dell’s enterprise offerings.

Rajesh Goenka, CEO, Rashi Peripherals Limited, said:

“Our collaboration with Dell Technologies is a strategic milestone in RP Tech’s continued journey of growth and diversification. Over the years, we have expanded our portfolio to meet changing enterprise needs, and this relationship enhances our ability to deliver end-to-end commercial solutions across sectors. With our pan-India presence, deep channel engagement, and growing customer base, we are confident in our ability to drive meaningful growth for Dell’s commercial business in India while reinforcing our leadership as a trusted ICT distribution player.”

The addition of Dell Technologies’ portfolio complements RP Tech’s existing range of enterprise solutions and supports its long-term strategy to build a comprehensive technology distribution platform for Indian enterprises. As part of the rollout, RP Tech will also invest in regional enablement programs, partner training, and market development initiatives, ensuring seamless access, integration, and service support for customers nationwide.