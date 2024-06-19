Rashi Peripherals kick-starts multi-city channel roadshow CBF 2024

Rashi Peripherals Limited, announced the launch of its flagship event Channel Business Forum (CBF) 2024. Themed BRAiN, the objective of the 14th edition CBF is to expand coverage in towns/cities of India where RP Tech does not have branch presence and showcase AI powered technology products and solutions to channel partners.

Starting from June 18 in Thrissur (Kerala) and Erode (Tamil Nadu), the multi-city roadshow will showcase new AI-based products and solutions. This 40-town, BRAiN themed event, is in collaboration with prominent ICT brands. The aim is to educate and spread awareness amongst channel partners on innovative technologies in these towns of India.

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, CEO of Rashi Peripherals, said, “CBF is our flagship and most awaited channel roadshow in the ICT distribution fraternity. The 14th edition of CBF aims to tap potential partners in emerging territories where we currently do not have a branch office. This year, we are introducing a dedicated zone for Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered products and solutions. Channel partners will get hands-on experience and training in new technology solutions. They will also be able to interact with our corporate team and brand representatives under one roof. Leading technology brands have partnered with us for the multi-city roadshow. We invite all partners to join CBF in their respective cities.”

Enabling the channel network with the latest and advanced innovations has been RP Tech’s commitment over the years. CBF has emerged as a platform for knowledge sharing, developing new connections, training sessions and hands-on demos for partner communities. Every year, the CBF agenda evolves at the back of the latest technology trends, solutions for market readiness, and introductions of cutting-edge ICT products, to empower RP Tech’s channel partners with latest technology products and solutions to address solutions of digital economy.

Conceptualised in 2005, CBF offers channel partners an opportunity to meet, network and collaborate with technology brands. It is probably the longest-running channel roadshow, which has tapped over 53000 partners in 550+ cities across India.