Rashi Peripherals Limited Reports 12% (YoY) PAT growth and 23% (YoY) EBIDTA growth

Rashi Peripherals Limited reported a 12% YoY increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹617 million, driven by healthy margins and operational efficiencies. Revenue stood at ₹31,521 million, while EBITDA grew 23% YoY to ₹1,114 million, reflecting improved cost discipline and a better mix of high-margin segments.

Operational Updates :

Q1 FY26 recorded 11.4% Y-o-Y growth excluding projects business

Operational efficiencies help report strong EBITDA Margin of 3.53%, up around 140 basis points

Participated in 15th CHANNEL BUSINESS FORUM – longest running channel roadshow in India

Surveillance business grew multiple times

Increasing penetration in AI solutions business

4 new Brands added in the Brand Portfolio

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “We are extremely pleased with our robust performance in Q1 FY26, building strongly on the growth momentum we established in FY25. The PES segment has demonstrated particularly impressive growth, reflecting resilient demand across personal computing and ICT peripherals. Our strategic focus on integrating AI solutions into our offerings is already delivering meaningful results, positioning us at the forefront of this transformative shift. Our market expansion strategy for FY2025 remains well on track, supported by a diversified brand portfolio that caters to various market and industry segments. This unique combination distinguishes us in the Indian ICT industry. Our efforts this quarter underscore our commitment to delivering sustained value and reinforcing our leadership in the ICT distribution space, while contributing meaningfully to the government’s Digital Bharat vision.”

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “We closed Q1 FY26 with expanding EBITDA margins, reflecting our continued commitment to operational excellence. This improvement is a direct result of process optimisation and disciplined cost management across the board. Our surveillance business, in particular, witnessed encouraging growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced security solutions. We remain deeply engaged with our channel partners through initiatives like CBF 2025, the longest-running channel partner meet in India. Through this platform, we not only strengthen our relationships but also unlock new growth opportunities, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Our resilient and diversified distribution model has delivered 11.4% revenue growth, excluding the project business.”