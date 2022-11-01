Rashi Peripherals ties up with Lenovo for servers and storage business

Rashi Peripherals Limited, one of the leading value-added national distribution partners for global technology brands in India for ICT products, has partnered with Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), a server and storage division of Lenovo to offer data center solutions to enterprise customers. With this collaboration, the Company aims to expand its enterprise offering in the server and storage market and increase ISG’s accessibility in India.

We believe this association further strengthens the Enterprise server and storage portfolio of Rashi Peripherals. The Company aims to pitch the offerings to commercial enterprises, Cloud storage providers and customers in Higher Education and Research (HER), BFSI, Data Center and Media & entertainment industry.

Commenting on the tie-up, Mr. Keshav Choudhary, Director of Rashi Peripherals Limited, said, “This is an important brand collaboration in Rashi Peripherals’ enterprise business. Our goal is to provide best-performing solutions with effective pricing. We seek to work with Lenovo to offer ISG solutions to channel partners and customers along with competitive pricing and low lead times making it possible to meet the demands of the market segments.”

According to the IDC report, the Indian server market in FY 2015 was valued at INR 49 billion (USD 658 million) and this grew to INR 98 billion (USD 1.05 billion) in FY 2021 at a CAGR of 12% in the same period. Further, this industry is valued to reach at INR 143 billion (USD 1.91 billion) by CY 2025 with a CAGR of 10% (FY 2021-2025). Growing adoption of technologies like big data, cloud computing, virtualization, requirements of data centers are the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Rashi Peripherals intends to tap business opportunities in the data center business through brand collaborations, channel expansion and building capabilities around the data center technologies.

Incorporated in 1989, Rashi Peripherals Limited is one of the leading value-added national distribution partners for global technology brands in India for ICT products. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had a network of 50 branches and 50 service centres that cater to over 7,000 channel partners in over 700 locations across India.