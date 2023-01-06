Rashi Peripherals wins 4 prestigious awards from HP 

Rashi Peripherals won four prestigious awards from HP. The Company was conferred awards for its outstanding performance in the growth of HP’s consumer and commercial PC business in FY 2022.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Rajesh Goenka, CEO of Rashi Peripherals said, “We are honored received four major accolades for our contribution to HP’s astonishing success in India. This recognition is the reflection of our constant endeavor to tap new growth and expansion opportunities for the consumer and commercial PC business in the country. We have the most comprehensive and robust distribution network. We intend to leverage our market presence, reach and domain expertise to offer value-added support to HP to increase PC penetration in India.”

Hybrid work culture, and virtual learning, clubbed with an increase in the entertainment and gaming market, is expected to drive the demand for PCs and computer hardware/accessories in 2023. Rashi Peripherals intends to capitalize on these market opportunities and tap unexplored areas of business through its innovative marketing campaigns and channel engagement programs.

Incorporated in 1989, Rashi Peripherals Limited is one of the leading value-added national distribution partners for global technology brands in India for ICT products. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had a network of 50 branches and 50 service centres that cater to over 8,000+ channel partners in 730 locations across India.