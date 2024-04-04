Rashi Peripherals wins Hulladek Honors Award for e-waste collection

Rashi Peripherals Limited is pleased to announce that the company was recognised at Hulladek Honors 2024 for its e-waste collection efforts. Rashi Peripherals received the prestigious ‘Raising the Bar’ award from Hulladek Recycling Pvt. Ltd. for achieving its annual EPR mandates set by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Hulladek Honors recognises individuals, corporates, communities and associations who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to sustainability and climate action, with a focus on waste management. India’s 4th largest and fastest-growing ICT distributor*, Rashi Peripherals is committed to sustainability and environmental conservation. The company rolled out the “We Care for Environment” campaign to raise awareness about e-waste pollution and appealed to channel partners and employees to dispose of their outdated electronics/gadgets in its collection points across 50 locations.

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, CEO of Rashi Peripherals, said, “We are committed to fighting the menace of growing e-waste pollution and helping the entire ICT business ecosystem build a sustainable future. We thank our partners and employees for their overwhelming response to our initiative. We will continue to work towards our sustainability commitments to ensure a clean and safe environment for all.”

Electronic waste is a growing menace in India. According to the reports, the country is currently the third-largest producer of e-waste and generates an estimated 3.2 million tons of electronic garbage annually. Rashi Peripherals is at the forefront of fighting this challenge and reducing its environmental impact. The company has collaborated with Hulladek Recycling Pvt. Ltd. for the safe disposal and recycling of e-waste.

Mr. Nandan Mall, Chairman and Managing Director of Hulladek Recycling Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are glad to have been working with Rashi Peripherals to deliver their compliance. We plan to raise awareness about e-waste management and recycling across India. It is lovely to see this relationship grow beyond work, and we are looking forward to making India e-waste-free together.”